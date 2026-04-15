Libby's Friends

Hosted by

Libby's Friends

About this event

Franks ‘N Steins presented by Vulcan Materials Company

4500 5th Ave S Building C

Birmingham, AL 35222, USA

Vendor
$3,000

Promoted as sponsor at individual event. Logo on all signage. Highlight on social media. Introduced at event. 5 meal tickets. 5 beer steins.

* All vendors are invited to set up a trick - or - treat table showcasing their company at the event

Friendship
$1,000

Logo on event banner. Highlight on social media. 5 meal tickets. 2 beer steins.

Advocate
$500

Logo on event banner. Highlight on social media. 2 meal tickets. 1 beer stein.

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