Fratelli's Pizza Fundraiser Raffle Big Flat Jamboree 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
1 Ticket
6 Tickets
12 Tickets
26 Tickets
66 Tickets
Half Day Trips Include: 3 hours of river time. Great for travelers on the go and you don’t miss out on any of the good rapids! Water bottles, chips, and our awesome home made hummus! Private parking at our secure lot and a place to leave your keys so they aren’t lost in the river Wetsuits, splash tops, and booties for cold weather rafting
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!