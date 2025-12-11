FRC 6328 Littleton Robotics Silent Auction 2026 Gift Cards

Value $115 (https://bostonducktours.com/)





2 Passes for the 2026 Boston Duck Tours Season





Valid on tours for non-holiday weekends, departing from the Museum of Science departure point during the months of April, May, September, October, and November.





Redeemable IN PERSON at any Duck Tours ticket booth as a form of payment, but departure must be from the Museum of Science. Not redeemable online.





Expiration Date: November 29, 2026.





To be picked up in Littleton or mailed