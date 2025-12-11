FRC 6328 Littleton Robotics Silent Auction 2026 Gift Cards

Littleton Robotics

Red Sox Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Value $370


Two tickets to a Red Sox game in the 2026 season.

Tickets to be emailed to winner.

Groton Hill Music Center - Season Finale Concert
$30

Starting bid

Value $160

 

Two concert tickets for May 9th, 7:30 pm: Season Finale concert with soloist Alexis Peart [mezzo-soprano], Nashoba Valley Women's Chorus, and The Boys of St. Paul's Choir School; performing Gustav Mahler 's Symphony No.3 "A Summer's Midday Dream"

 

To be emailed.

Buttonwood Park Zoo - Family Membership
$20

Starting bid

Value $100

 

Buttonwood Park Zoo family membership includes: 2 adults, 2 kids with reciprocal benefits at 100+ zoos and museums in U.S. and Canada

 

www.bpzoo.org

 

To be picked up in Littleton or mailed.

2 Passes for the 2026 Boston Duck Tours Season
$46

Starting bid

Value $115 (https://bostonducktours.com/)


2 Passes for the 2026 Boston Duck Tours Season


Valid on tours for non-holiday weekends, departing from the Museum of Science departure point during the months of April, May, September, October, and November.


Redeemable IN PERSON at any Duck Tours ticket booth as a form of payment, but departure must be from the Museum of Science. Not redeemable online.


Expiration Date: November 29, 2026.


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

American Heritage Museum Pack of 4 Adult Passes #1
$37

Starting bid

Value $92


One pack of 4 general admission tickets to the American Heritage Museum, Hudson, MA.


(www.americanheritagemuseum.org)

To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

American Heritage Museum Pack of 4 Adult Passes #2
$37

Starting bid

Value $92


One pack of 4 general admission tickets to the American Heritage Museum, Hudson, MA.


(www.americanheritagemuseum.org)

To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$70 Harvard Lanes Gift Certificate
$28

Starting bid

Value $70


Gift card to Harvard Lanes (harvardlanescandlepin.com)

Harvard Lanes, Harvard, MA

To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

Bodyline Pilates 2-Week Intro Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Value $49


Gift Certificate for a two week introductory offer. (https://bodylinespilates.com/)

Bodyline Pilates, Harvard, MA

Gift certificates to be emailed to winner

Swymfit Gift Card
$80

Starting bid

Value $200


Gift card to be used toward swim lessons, classes, or a gym membership. (www.swymfit.com)

Swymfit, Boxborough, MA

To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$100 Amazon Gift Card #1
$40

Starting bid

Value $100


(www.amazon.com)


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$100 Amazon Gift Card #2
$40

Starting bid

Value $100


(www.amazon.com)


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$50 Amazon Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Value $50


(www.amazon.com)


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed.

$25 New City Micro Creamery Gift Card #1
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


(https://newcitymicrocreamery.com/)

New City MicroCreamery. Locations in: Hudson, Cambridge, Sudbury, Arlington and Chestnut Hill.


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$25 New City Micro Creamery Gift Card #2
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


(https://newcitymicrocreamery.com/)

New City MicroCreamery. Locations in: Hudson, Cambridge, Sudbury, Arlington and Chestnut Hill.


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$25 New City Micro Creamery Gift Card #3
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


(https://newcitymicrocreamery.com/)

New City MicroCreamery. Locations in: Hudson, Cambridge, Sudbury, Arlington and Chestnut Hill.


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$25 New City Micro Creamery Gift Card #4
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


(https://newcitymicrocreamery.com/)

New City MicroCreamery. Locations in: Hudson, Cambridge, Sudbury, Arlington and Chestnut Hill.


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$25 New City Micro Creamery Gift Card #5
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


(https://newcitymicrocreamery.com/)

New City MicroCreamery. Locations in: Hudson, Cambridge, Sudbury, Arlington and Chestnut Hill.


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$20

Starting bid

Value $58


Admission for 4 to the Children's Museum of New Hampshire.


(https://childrens-museum.org/).

Dover, NH

To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$50 Roche Bros. Supermarkets Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Value $50


(www.rochebros.com)

Pickup in Littleton or mailed

The Trustees Family Membership
$32

Starting bid

Value $80


1-year family membership (2 Adults & 2 Children). (thetrustees.org).

Emailed to winner

$100 Market Basket Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Value $100


(https://www.shopmarketbasket.com/)


Market Basket


Pickup in Littleton or mailed

$100 Target Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Value $100 (https://www.target.com/)


Target


Pickup in Littleton or mailed

2 Movie Passes for O'Neil Cinemas
$12

Starting bid

Value $28


Two movie Passes to O'Neil Cinemas

(https://littleton.oneilcinemas.com/home/)


Expiration Date: 12/2/26


Subject to service charge. Not valid on Saturdays; Holiday eves; Holidays or where prohibited by contractual obligations.


Pickup in Littleton or mailed

MetroRock Littleton 2 day passes
$30

Starting bid

Value $76. 2 day passes with gear ($38 each)

(https://littleton.metrorock.com/)

MetroRock, Littleton, MA

Passes can be picked up in Littleton or mailed

MetroRock Littleton 4 day passes
$60

Starting bid

Value $152


4 day passes with gear ($38 each)

(https://littleton.metrorock.com/)

MetroRock, Littleton, MA

Passes can be picked up in Littleton or mailed

Vertical Dreams 2 day passes with gear
$15

Starting bid

Value $60.


Gift Certificate - Two day passes with rental gear to Vertical Dreams

(https://verticaldreams.com/)

Vertical Dreams, Locations in: Manchester, NH & Nashua, NH

Passes can be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$120 Crossroads Kitchen and Bar Gift Card
$48

Starting bid

Value $120 + $20 bonus coupon valid through 3/1/26!


(https://crossroadsmiddleton.com/)

Crossroads Kitchen and Bar, Middleton, MA


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$50 Starbucks Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Value $50 (https://www.starbucks.com/)

Starbucks


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$20 Starbucks Gift Card
$8

Starting bid

Value $20 (https://www.starbucks.com/)

Starbucks


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$30 Chipotle Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Value $30 (https://www.chipotle.com/)

Chipotle


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$30 Jersey Mike's Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

Value $30 (https://www.jerseymikes.com/)

Jersey Mike's


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$20 McDonald's Gift Card
$8

Starting bid

Value $20


(https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html)

McDonald's


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$20 Subway Gift Card
$8

Starting bid

Value $20 (https://www.subway.com/en-us)

Subway


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

Level 99- 4 Pack of 2 Hour Passes
$64

Starting bid

Value $160


https://www.level99.com/


4 Codes for 2 Hours to be Entered at Checkout


Level 99, Natick, MA


To be emailed

$25 Silver Unicorn Bookstore Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


(https://www.silverunicornbooks.com/)

Silver Unicorn Bookstore, Acton, MA


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

Boch Center - Wang Theatre Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value $200


Boch Center Gift Card


Expires 2030


Tickets should be purchased with gift card at the Boch Center at 270 Tremont Street, Boston MA


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed.

$75 Lululemon Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Value $75


Lululemon (https://www.lululemon.com/)

To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

$50 Jake n JOES Sports Grille Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value $50

Jake n JOES Sports Grille, locations in Waltham, Woburn and Norwood.(https://www.jakenjoes.com/)


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed

Boda Borg Gift Card #1
$60

Starting bid

Value $150


Gift Certificate to Boda Borg for up to 5 people to Quest for 2 hours


www.bodaborg.com/boston


To be emailed.

Boda Borg Gift Card #2
$60

Starting bid

Value $150


Gift Certificate to Boda Borg for up to 5 people to Quest for 2 hours


www.bodaborg.com/boston


To be emailed.

The WNDR Museum
$54

Starting bid

Value $132


(https://www.wndrmuseum.com/location/boston)


2 Tickets to the Wonder Museum in Boston


Expires in January 2027


Code will be emailed

Institute of Contemporary Art / Boston
$15

Starting bid

Value $40


https://www.icaboston.org/


2 Tickets to the Institute of Contemporary Art / Boston


Passes expire in January 2027


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed.

$25 Domino's Pizza eGift Card #1
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


Dominos Electronic Gift Card


To be emailed

$25 Domino's Pizza eGift Card #2
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


Dominos Electronic Gift Card


To be emailed

$25 Domino's Pizza eGift Card #3
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


Dominos Electronic Gift Card


To be emailed

$25 Domino's Pizza eGift Card #4
$10

Starting bid

Value $25


Dominos Electronic Gift Card


To be emailed

