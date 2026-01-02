FRC 6328 Littleton Robotics Silent Auction 2026 Items

Hosted by
Starting bid
Value $60.
10 boxes of your favorite Girl Scout cookies. You choose which cookies and we will deliver locally. Support two great causes at once!
(Must be ordered early in February of 2026, while the Girl Scout cookie season is still open.)
Starting bid
Value $35.
One 16oz. Jar of Honey & Glass Honey Jar with Dipper.
Consume before 2027.
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $20.
One 16oz. Jar of Honey.
Consume before 2027.
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $170
Basket with 6328 Team Branded Items.
Includes:
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $100
Included items:
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $50. Scratch-off Lottery Ticket Bouquet- scratch off tickets.
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $50
2 Hours of one-on-one math tutoring for grades 1-8.
Tutoring will be held at the Groton or Littleton Public Libraries. To be coordinated after the auction closes.
Starting bid
Value $50
2 Hours of one-on-one online math tutoring through Algebra 2
Tutoring will be held online over Google Meet or Zoom. To be coordinated after the auction closes.
Starting bid
Value $150
Framed Print - Pine Forest in the Snow, Yosemite National Park, California by Ansel Adams
27" x 40"
To be picked up in Littleton
Starting bid
Value $70
Stud earrings in the shape of the Kendra Scott emblem with a 14K gold etched frame (plated over brass) and carved stones.
To be picked up in Littleton
Starting bid
Value $70
Necklace in the shape of the Kendra Scott emblem with a 14K gold etched frame (plated over brass) and carved stones. Lobster clasp with single adjustable sliding bead.
To be picked up in Littleton
Starting bid
Value $60
Kendra Scott oval shaped silver necklace with an iridescent center stone and frames in smaller stones. Lobster clasp with single adjustable sliding bead.
To be picked up in Littleton
Starting bid
Value $65
Kendra Scott pendant gold (plated over brass) necklace with iridescent dichrotic glass. Lobster clasp on a 15" chain with 2" extender.
To be picked up in Littleton
Starting bid
Value $60
COACH Corner Zip Wristlet in Black.
Wrist strap attached.
Two credit card slots. Zip-top closure
Length: 6.25", Height: 4.0", Width: 0.5"
To be picked up in Littleton
Starting bid
Value $60
COACH Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Stripe in gold/tan/brown.
Wrist strap attached. Two credit card slots. Zip-top closure
Length: 6.25", Height: 4.0", Width: 0.5"
To be picked up in Littleton
Starting bid
Value $50
YETI Rambler 35 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid in Navy.
Vacuum Insulated Cup with Handle, Stainless Steel.
Four $2.00 scratch tickets.
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $250
Private cake decorating class with Pastry Chef of Bolton Baker, Mary for a group of up to four people (age 10+).
Learn to frost and decorate a 6" cake -- design to be mutually agreed upon following the auction. Each participant will leave with a decorated two layer (chocolate or vanilla) 6" cake.
Instagram @Bolton_Baker
Location and time of class to be determined and mutually agreed upon following the auction. To be redeemed in 2026.
Starting bid
Value $100
8" Custom cake or 24 cupcakes
Work with Bolton Baker to confirm mutually agreed upon date, details (flavor, design, etc.) following the auction.
To be redeemed in 2026.
Instagram @Bolton_Baker
To be picked up in Bolton, MA.
Starting bid
Value $103
Stonekraft Chess set
Includes hand carved pieces and a 14" by 14" board
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind painting done by Buttonwood Park Zoo's Snorkel the Beaver in 6328's blue and yellow
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $160
Two concert tickets for May 9th, 7:30 pm: Season Finale concert with soloist Alexis Peart [mezzo-soprano], Nashoba Valley Women's Chorus, and The Boys of St. Paul's Choir School; performing Gustav Mahler 's Symphony No.3 "A Summer's Midday Dream"
To be emailed.
Starting bid
Value $100
Family membership includes: 2 adults, 2 kids with reciprocal benefits at 100+ zoos and museums in U.S. and Canada
To be picked up in Littleton or mailed.
Starting bid
Value $120
Includes the following:
$25 Gift Card to Medusa Brewery
$25 Gift Card to New City Micro Creamery
$25 Gift Card Rail Trail Pizza
$25 Gift Card Victor's Diner
and Hudson Hives Honey Jar, 3 Honey Sticks and 1 Lip Balm
To be picked up in Littleton
Starting bid
Value $75
One custom 8"x6" graphite pencil portrait by 6328 student artist.
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $150
HOZO NeoBlade Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter
40kHz Vibration and 40W Auto Power, Replaceable battery, 2 cutting modes, turbo cooling, for 3D prints, models or woodworking
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $100. (https://additivity.square.site/)
Upload a 3D file or work with our team to design one from scratch. Choose from 7+ colors and material choices, plus optional in-house assembly.
Samples of previous work shown in the images.
To be coordinated after the auction ends.
Starting bid
Value $45.
3 Two Packs of Patriots Artisan Mug Red and Blue by "The Memory Company"
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $40.
2 pack (30oz and 20oz) Stainless Steel Tumbler set by "The Memory Company".
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $75.
Lego Star Wars RETIRED SET
75318 "The Child"/Yoda
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $112.
Heavy Duty Steel Frame Collapsible Folding 150 Pound Capacity Outdoor Utility Wagon, Red
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $75. (https://www.idylwildefarm.com/)
"Just Add Cheese"
Charcuterie board (Approx. 20" x 8")
Charcuterie knives
Dalmatia Fig Spread
Firehook Artisan Classic Sea Salt Crackers
Wafer Crackers
$25 Idlywilde Gift Card
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $100.
Basket of Gourmet Chocolates
Some items include: Lindt, Tony's, Ghirardelli, Taza, Nestle Aero, etc...
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $75.
Trucker Hat signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. from "The Dale Jr. Foundation."
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $125.
A veritable treasure trove! A very large red fabric bin full of loose random LEGO of all types and sizes.
Red Fabric Bin is 15x15x14
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $175.
A veritable treasure trove! A very large pink plastic bin full of loose random LEGO of all types and sizes.
Pink Plastic Bin is 21x15x16
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $150
Oculus Quest 2 Headset and Hand Held Controllers
(Condition: Like New)
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $200
GPS Drone with 4K Camera, Controller, Instructions, Battery & Charger, and Spare parts included.
Features include: Live video transmission, Simple controls, GPS follow me, Auto return, Custom flight path, and more.
(Condition: Like New)
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $150
Jackson Roller Skates, Women's size 7. Comes with 2 new sets of laces, black and pink.
(Condition: Like New, Very Lightly Used)
To be picked up in Littleton.
Starting bid
Value $120
8 Hours of Babysitting! Cooking and cleaning, as well.
Offer available to families in Bolton and adjacent towns.
Details to be mutually agreed upon after the completion of the auction.
