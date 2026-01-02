Littleton Robotics

Hosted by

Littleton Robotics

About this event

FRC 6328 Littleton Robotics Silent Auction 2026 Items

Pick-up location

20 Harvard Rd, Littleton, MA 01460, USA

Girl Scout Cookies Basket item
Girl Scout Cookies Basket
$24

Starting bid

Value $60.


10 boxes of your favorite Girl Scout cookies. You choose which cookies and we will deliver locally. Support two great causes at once!

(Must be ordered early in February of 2026, while the Girl Scout cookie season is still open.)

16 oz Jar of Honey & Glass Honey Jar with Dipper item
16 oz Jar of Honey & Glass Honey Jar with Dipper
$14

Starting bid

Value $35.


One 16oz. Jar of Honey & Glass Honey Jar with Dipper.


Consume before 2027.

To be picked up in Littleton.

Homemade Honey item
Homemade Honey
$8

Starting bid

Value $20.


One 16oz. Jar of Honey.


Consume before 2027.

To be picked up in Littleton.

Basket with 6328 Team Branded Items item
Basket with 6328 Team Branded Items
$68

Starting bid

Value $170


Basket with 6328 Team Branded Items.


Includes:

  • 6328 Cutting Board
  • 6328 Apron
  • 6328 Water Bottle
  • 6328 Oven Mitt
  • Assortment of Swiss Colony Meats & Cheeses
  • Stonewall Kitchen Jams
  • Stonewall Kitchen Cornbread Mix
  • Stonewall Kitchen Crackers
  • Other Misc Items


To be picked up in Littleton.

Bolton Orchards Gift Basket item
Bolton Orchards Gift Basket item
Bolton Orchards Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value $100


Included items:

  • Salad Fixin' Trail Mix
  • Tate's Bake Shop Cookies
  • Bolton Orchards Peach Salsa
  • Bolton Orchards Wild Strawberry Jam
  • Bolton Orchards Strawberry Rhubarb Fruit Pure Spread
  • Bolton Orchards Blueberry Fruit Puree Spread
  • Vermont Chocolates Nonpareils
  • Wicked Mix Chocolate
  • Port City Pretzels Mustard Honey
  • King Arthur Lemon Blueberry Scone Mix
  • Carr's Whole Wheat Crackers

To be picked up in Littleton.

PENDING? Scratch-off Lottery Ticket Bouquet item
PENDING? Scratch-off Lottery Ticket Bouquet
$20

Starting bid

Value $50. Scratch-off Lottery Ticket Bouquet- scratch off tickets.

To be picked up in Littleton.

2 Hours of One-on-One In Person Math Tutoring item
2 Hours of One-on-One In Person Math Tutoring
$20

Starting bid

Value $50


2 Hours of one-on-one math tutoring for grades 1-8.


Tutoring will be held at the Groton or Littleton Public Libraries. To be coordinated after the auction closes.

2 Hours of One-on-One Online Math Tutoring item
2 Hours of One-on-One Online Math Tutoring
$20

Starting bid

Value $50


2 Hours of one-on-one online math tutoring through Algebra 2


Tutoring will be held online over Google Meet or Zoom. To be coordinated after the auction closes.

Ansel Adams Framed Print item
Ansel Adams Framed Print
$60

Starting bid

Value $150


Framed Print - Pine Forest in the Snow, Yosemite National Park, California by Ansel Adams


27" x 40"


To be picked up in Littleton

Kendra Scott Emblem Earrings item
Kendra Scott Emblem Earrings item
Kendra Scott Emblem Earrings item
Kendra Scott Emblem Earrings
$28

Starting bid

Value $70


Stud earrings in the shape of the Kendra Scott emblem with a 14K gold etched frame (plated over brass) and carved stones.


To be picked up in Littleton

Kendra Scott Emblem Necklace item
Kendra Scott Emblem Necklace item
Kendra Scott Emblem Necklace
$28

Starting bid

Value $70


Necklace in the shape of the Kendra Scott emblem with a 14K gold etched frame (plated over brass) and carved stones. Lobster clasp with single adjustable sliding bead.


To be picked up in Littleton

Kendra Scott Oval Silver Necklace item
Kendra Scott Oval Silver Necklace item
Kendra Scott Oval Silver Necklace
$24

Starting bid

Value $60


Kendra Scott oval shaped silver necklace with an iridescent center stone and frames in smaller stones. Lobster clasp with single adjustable sliding bead.


To be picked up in Littleton

Kendra Scott Iridescent Dichrotic Glass Necklace item
Kendra Scott Iridescent Dichrotic Glass Necklace item
Kendra Scott Iridescent Dichrotic Glass Necklace
$26

Starting bid

Value $65


Kendra Scott pendant gold (plated over brass) necklace with iridescent dichrotic glass. Lobster clasp on a 15" chain with 2" extender.


To be picked up in Littleton

COACH Corner Zip Wristlet in Black item
COACH Corner Zip Wristlet in Black item
COACH Corner Zip Wristlet in Black
$24

Starting bid

Value $60


COACH Corner Zip Wristlet in Black.

Wrist strap attached.

Two credit card slots. Zip-top closure

Length: 6.25", Height: 4.0", Width: 0.5"


To be picked up in Littleton

COACH Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Stripe item
COACH Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Stripe item
COACH Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Stripe
$24

Starting bid

Value $60


COACH Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas With Stripe in gold/tan/brown.

Wrist strap attached. Two credit card slots. Zip-top closure

Length: 6.25", Height: 4.0", Width: 0.5"


To be picked up in Littleton

YETI Rambler 35 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid in Navy item
YETI Rambler 35 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid in Navy item
YETI Rambler 35 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid in Navy
$20

Starting bid

Value $50


YETI Rambler 35 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid in Navy.

Vacuum Insulated Cup with Handle, Stainless Steel.


Four $2.00 scratch tickets.


To be picked up in Littleton.

Cake Decorating Class item
Cake Decorating Class item
Cake Decorating Class item
Cake Decorating Class
$100

Starting bid

Value $250


Private cake decorating class with Pastry Chef of Bolton Baker, Mary for a group of up to four people (age 10+).


Learn to frost and decorate a 6" cake -- design to be mutually agreed upon following the auction. Each participant will leave with a decorated two layer (chocolate or vanilla) 6" cake.


Instagram @Bolton_Baker


Location and time of class to be determined and mutually agreed upon following the auction. To be redeemed in 2026.

Custom 8" Cake or 24 Cupcakes item
Custom 8" Cake or 24 Cupcakes item
Custom 8" Cake or 24 Cupcakes item
Custom 8" Cake or 24 Cupcakes
$40

Starting bid

Value $100


8" Custom cake or 24 cupcakes


Work with Bolton Baker to confirm mutually agreed upon date, details (flavor, design, etc.) following the auction.


To be redeemed in 2026.


Instagram @Bolton_Baker


To be picked up in Bolton, MA.

Stonekraft Chess Set item
Stonekraft Chess Set item
Stonekraft Chess Set item
Stonekraft Chess Set
$42

Starting bid

Value $103


Stonekraft Chess set

Includes hand carved pieces and a 14" by 14" board


To be picked up in Littleton.

Buttonwood Park Zoo - Beaver Painting item
Buttonwood Park Zoo - Beaver Painting
$40

Starting bid

A one-of-a-kind painting done by Buttonwood Park Zoo's Snorkel the Beaver in 6328's blue and yellow


www.bpzoo.org


To be picked up in Littleton.

Groton Hill Music Center - Season Finale Concert item
Groton Hill Music Center - Season Finale Concert item
Groton Hill Music Center - Season Finale Concert
$64

Starting bid

Value $160


Two concert tickets for May 9th, 7:30 pm: Season Finale concert with soloist Alexis Peart [mezzo-soprano], Nashoba Valley Women's Chorus, and The Boys of St. Paul's Choir School; performing Gustav Mahler 's Symphony No.3 "A Summer's Midday Dream"


To be emailed.

Buttonwood Park Zoo - Family Membership item
Buttonwood Park Zoo - Family Membership
$40

Starting bid

Value $100


Family membership includes: 2 adults, 2 kids with reciprocal benefits at 100+ zoos and museums in U.S. and Canada


www.bpzoo.org


To be picked up in Littleton or mailed.

"Taste of Hudson" Gift Basket item
"Taste of Hudson" Gift Basket
$48

Starting bid

Value $120


Includes the following:
$25 Gift Card to Medusa Brewery

$25 Gift Card to New City Micro Creamery

$25 Gift Card Rail Trail Pizza

$25 Gift Card Victor's Diner

and Hudson Hives Honey Jar, 3 Honey Sticks and 1 Lip Balm


To be picked up in Littleton

Custom Portrait by 6328 Student item
Custom Portrait by 6328 Student item
Custom Portrait by 6328 Student item
Custom Portrait by 6328 Student
$30

Starting bid

Value $75


One custom 8"x6" graphite pencil portrait by 6328 student artist.


To be picked up in Littleton.

Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter for 3D prints and other crafts item
Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter for 3D prints and other crafts item
Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter for 3D prints and other crafts item
Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter for 3D prints and other crafts
$60

Starting bid

Value $150


HOZO NeoBlade Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter


40kHz Vibration and 40W Auto Power, Replaceable battery, 2 cutting modes, turbo cooling, for 3D prints, models or woodworking


To be picked up in Littleton.

Service for 3D printing/CAD modeling item
Service for 3D printing/CAD modeling item
Service for 3D printing/CAD modeling item
Service for 3D printing/CAD modeling
$40

Starting bid

Value $100. (https://additivity.square.site/)


Upload a 3D file or work with our team to design one from scratch. Choose from 7+ colors and material choices, plus optional in-house assembly.


Samples of previous work shown in the images.


To be coordinated after the auction ends.

3 Two Packs of Patriots mugs (6 Mugs) item
3 Two Packs of Patriots mugs (6 Mugs)
$18

Starting bid

Value $45.


3 Two Packs of Patriots Artisan Mug Red and Blue by "The Memory Company"


To be picked up in Littleton.

Two Pack Red Sox Tumbler Set item
Two Pack Red Sox Tumbler Set
$16

Starting bid

Value $40.


2 pack (30oz and 20oz) Stainless Steel Tumbler set by "The Memory Company".


To be picked up in Littleton.

RETIRED Lego STAR WARS Yoda Set item
RETIRED Lego STAR WARS Yoda Set item
RETIRED Lego STAR WARS Yoda Set item
RETIRED Lego STAR WARS Yoda Set
$30

Starting bid

Value $75.


Lego Star Wars RETIRED SET
75318 "The Child"/Yoda


To be picked up in Littleton.

Heavy Duty Steel Frame Utility Wagon item
Heavy Duty Steel Frame Utility Wagon
$45

Starting bid

Value $112.


Heavy Duty Steel Frame Collapsible Folding 150 Pound Capacity Outdoor Utility Wagon, Red


To be picked up in Littleton.

"Just Add Cheese" item
"Just Add Cheese" item
"Just Add Cheese" item
"Just Add Cheese"
$30

Starting bid

Value $75. (https://www.idylwildefarm.com/)


"Just Add Cheese"

Charcuterie board (Approx. 20" x 8")

Charcuterie knives

Dalmatia Fig Spread

Firehook Artisan Classic Sea Salt Crackers

Wafer Crackers

$25 Idlywilde Gift Card


To be picked up in Littleton.

Gourmet Chocolate Basket item
Gourmet Chocolate Basket
$40

Starting bid

Value $100.


Basket of Gourmet Chocolates


Some items include: Lindt, Tony's, Ghirardelli, Taza, Nestle Aero, etc...


To be picked up in Littleton.

Trucker Hat signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. item
Trucker Hat signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. item
Trucker Hat signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr.
$30

Starting bid

Value $75.


Trucker Hat signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. from "The Dale Jr. Foundation."


To be picked up in Littleton.

Large Red Fabric Bin of Loose Random LEGO item
Large Red Fabric Bin of Loose Random LEGO item
Large Red Fabric Bin of Loose Random LEGO
$50

Starting bid

Value $125.


A veritable treasure trove! A very large red fabric bin full of loose random LEGO of all types and sizes.


Red Fabric Bin is 15x15x14


To be picked up in Littleton.

Large Pink Plastic Bin of Loose Random LEGO (Copy) item
Large Pink Plastic Bin of Loose Random LEGO (Copy) item
Large Pink Plastic Bin of Loose Random LEGO (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Value $175.


A veritable treasure trove! A very large pink plastic bin full of loose random LEGO of all types and sizes.


Pink Plastic Bin is 21x15x16


To be picked up in Littleton.

Oculus Quest 2 Headset and Hand Held Controllers item
Oculus Quest 2 Headset and Hand Held Controllers item
Oculus Quest 2 Headset and Hand Held Controllers
$60

Starting bid

Value $150


Oculus Quest 2 Headset and Hand Held Controllers


(Condition: Like New)

To be picked up in Littleton.

Holy Stone HS700D GPS Drone with 4K Camera item
Holy Stone HS700D GPS Drone with 4K Camera item
Holy Stone HS700D GPS Drone with 4K Camera
$80

Starting bid

Value $200


GPS Drone with 4K Camera, Controller, Instructions, Battery & Charger, and Spare parts included.


Features include: Live video transmission, Simple controls, GPS follow me, Auto return, Custom flight path, and more.


(Condition: Like New)

To be picked up in Littleton.

Jackson Roller Skates item
Jackson Roller Skates
$60

Starting bid

Value $150


Jackson Roller Skates, Women's size 7. Comes with 2 new sets of laces, black and pink.


(Condition: Like New, Very Lightly Used)


To be picked up in Littleton.

8 Hours of Babysitting item
8 Hours of Babysitting
$48

Starting bid

Value $120

8 Hours of Babysitting! Cooking and cleaning, as well.


Offer available to families in Bolton and adjacent towns.

Details to be mutually agreed upon after the completion of the auction.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!