Hosted by

Family Resource Center Network of NH

About this event

FRCN-NH Conference Sponsorships

725 Laconia Rd

Tilton, NH 03276, USA

Nickel Sponsorship
$500

Nickel Sponsors will be recognized as community supporters who helped make the event possible.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

Bronze Sponsors will be recognized as valued supporters of the event and its mission.

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

Silver Sponsors will be recognized for their support of community well-being through logo placement on select event materials and signage.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Gold Sponsors will receive prominent recognition throughout the event. Their logo will be included on event advertising and promotional materials, as well as on signage at the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!