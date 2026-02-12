FRCN-NH Conference Sponsorships

About this event
Nickel Sponsors will be recognized as community supporters who helped make the event possible.
Bronze Sponsors will be recognized as valued supporters of the event and its mission.
Silver Sponsors will be recognized for their support of community well-being through logo placement on select event materials and signage.
Gold Sponsors will receive prominent recognition throughout the event. Their logo will be included on event advertising and promotional materials, as well as on signage at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!