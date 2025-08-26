Freaky Fun Trivia Night

Hosted by
About this event
Le Claire, IA 52753, USA
Reserve your ticket to RSVP for a fun night of Trivia, Treats, and other spooky surprises.
If you would like to pre-purchase raffle ticket(s) to use towards 10 different raffle basket options! Enter in the number of individual tickets you would like to purchase.
All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots
If you would like to prepurchase raffle ticket(s) to use towards 10 different raffle basket options! Enter in the number of grouped tickets (6) you would like to purchase.
All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots
If you would like to prepurchase raffle ticket(s) to use towards 10 different raffle basket options! Enter in the number of grouped tickets (15) you would like to purchase.
All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots
If you would like to prepurchase 50/50 tickets to be entered in to win a grand cash prize! Enter in the number of individual tickets you would like to purchase.
All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots
If you would like to prepurchase 50/50 tickets to be entered in to win a grand cash prize! Enter in the number of grouped tickets (6) you would like to purchase.
All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots
If you would like to prepurchase 50/50 tickets to be entered in to win a grand cash prize! Enter in the number of grouped tickets (15) you would like to purchase.
All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!