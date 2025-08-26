Hosted by

Illinois Quad Cities Chapter

About this event

Freaky Fun Trivia Night

229 N Cody Rd

Le Claire, IA 52753, USA

Credit Union Employee - Limit 1
Free

Reserve your ticket to RSVP for a fun night of Trivia, Treats, and other spooky surprises.

1 for $1 - Raffle Tickets
$1

If you would like to pre-purchase raffle ticket(s) to use towards 10 different raffle basket options! Enter in the number of individual tickets you would like to purchase.


All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots

6 for $5 - Raffle Tickets
$5

If you would like to prepurchase raffle ticket(s) to use towards 10 different raffle basket options! Enter in the number of grouped tickets (6) you would like to purchase.


All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots

15 for $10 - Raffle Tickets
$10

If you would like to prepurchase raffle ticket(s) to use towards 10 different raffle basket options! Enter in the number of grouped tickets (15) you would like to purchase.


All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots

1 for $1 50/50 Tickets
$1

If you would like to prepurchase 50/50 tickets to be entered in to win a grand cash prize! Enter in the number of individual tickets you would like to purchase.


All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots

6 for $5 - 50/50 Tickets
$5

If you would like to prepurchase 50/50 tickets to be entered in to win a grand cash prize! Enter in the number of grouped tickets (6) you would like to purchase.


All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots

15 for $10 - 50/50 Tickets
$10

If you would like to prepurchase 50/50 tickets to be entered in to win a grand cash prize! Enter in the number of grouped tickets (15) you would like to purchase.


All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!