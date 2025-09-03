Freddy's Pretzel Club

Hosted by
About this event
This signs your child up to receive a pretzel during snack twice a month during the 2025-2026 school year.
This signs your child up to receive a Snyder's Gluten Free Pretzel Snack Bag during snack twice a month during the 2025-2026 school year.
HES PTO is offering an allergy-friendly snack option as part of our fundraiser. Please be advised that selecting this option is at the sole discretion and risk of the parent/guardian. HES and HES PTO assume no liability for any reaction or issue resulting from a child consuming this product.
We strongly encourage parents/guardians to thoroughly research the product ingredients and ensure it meets their child’s specific dietary and medical needs before placing an order. Only order this option if you are confident it is safe for your child.
We want every child to be able to enjoy Freddie’s Pretzel Club. If your family is able, please consider making a small donation to help cover the cost for a student whose family may not be able to participate at this time. Your generosity will ensure that all children who would like to join can be included. Thank you for supporting our HES community! 💙
Any funds raised beyond what is needed will be considered a donation to the PTO to support programs that benefit all students.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!