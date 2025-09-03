Freddy's Pretzel Club

This signs your child up to receive a Snyder's Gluten Free Pretzel Snack Bag during snack twice a month during the 2025-2026 school year.





HES PTO is offering an allergy-friendly snack option as part of our fundraiser. Please be advised that selecting this option is at the sole discretion and risk of the parent/guardian. HES and HES PTO assume no liability for any reaction or issue resulting from a child consuming this product.

We strongly encourage parents/guardians to thoroughly research the product ingredients and ensure it meets their child’s specific dietary and medical needs before placing an order. Only order this option if you are confident it is safe for your child.