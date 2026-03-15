Frederick Roller Derby, Inc

Hosted by

Frederick Roller Derby, Inc

About this event

Frederick Roller Derby Season Opener Spectator Tickets 4/26/26

1501 N Market St #4430

Frederick, MD 21701, USA

EARLY BIRD
$10
Available until Apr 26

(Before Midnight Day of Event)

3yo+, bleacher seating (no personal chairs please). If you have any questions, or require special accommodations, please contact [email protected]. All children must be supervised by an adult at all times.

General Admission
$15

3yo+, bleacher seating (no personal chairs please). If you have any questions, or require special accommodations, please contact [email protected]. All children must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Under 3
Free

For our littlest fans, free with purchase of adult ticket. All children must be supervised by an adult at all times.

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