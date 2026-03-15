Frederick Roller Derby Season Opener Spectator Tickets 4/26/26

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About this event
Frederick, MD 21701, USA
(Before Midnight Day of Event)
3yo+, bleacher seating (no personal chairs please). If you have any questions, or require special accommodations, please contact [email protected]. All children must be supervised by an adult at all times.
3yo+, bleacher seating (no personal chairs please). If you have any questions, or require special accommodations, please contact [email protected]. All children must be supervised by an adult at all times.
For our littlest fans, free with purchase of adult ticket. All children must be supervised by an adult at all times.
$
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