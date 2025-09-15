Frederick Women's Rugby Football Club

Offered by

Frederick Women's Rugby Football Club

About this shop

Frederick Women's Rugby Football Club's Wishlist

Team Warm Up T-Shirts item
Team Warm Up T-Shirts
Pay what you can

Estimated total for full team is $500, any donation helps!

All Weather Easy Up Tent item
All Weather Easy Up Tent
Pay what you can

Estimated total is $300, any donation helps!

Team Beanies item
Team Beanies
Pay what you can

Estimated total for full team is $830, any donation helps!

Home Field Feather Flags item
Home Field Feather Flags
$100

Each

Team Shorts item
Team Shorts
Pay what you can

Estimated total for full team is $1350, any donation helps!

Team Warm Up Sweatshirts item
Team Warm Up Sweatshirts
Pay what you can

Estimated total for full team is $1200, any donation helps!

Tackle Pads (2) item
Tackle Pads (2)
$170
Team Balls item
Team Balls
Pay what you can

25 Total

Estimated total is $700, any donation helps!

Set of Flags, Goal Post Protectors, Corner flags & Protector item
Set of Flags, Goal Post Protectors, Corner flags & Protector
Pay what you can

Estimated total is $2700, any donation helps!

Team Socks item
Team Socks
Pay what you can

Estimated total for full team is $600, any donation helps!

Team Jerseys item
Team Jerseys
Pay what you can

Estimated total for full team is $2000, any donation helps!

Half Size Tackle Bag item
Half Size Tackle Bag
$140
Add a donation for Frederick Women's Rugby Football Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!