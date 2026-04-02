Frederick Women's Rugby Football Club

Hosted by

Frederick Women's Rugby Football Club

About this event

Frederick Women's Rugby Semifinal Tackle-A-Thon

1151 Rocky Springs Rd

Frederick, MD 21702, USA

The Forwards item
The Forwards
$1

Forwards are the physical core of the team, leading the defensive effort with strong, high-impact tackles around the breakdown.

The Backs item
The Backs
$1

Backs are responsible for defending the width of the field, using speed and positioning to make critical open-field tackles.

The Entire Team item
The Entire Team
$1

The full team brings it all — power, speed, and relentless effort — making tackles across every phase of play and supporting each other from first whistle to final play.

Add a donation for Frederick Women's Rugby Football Club

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