Frederick Women's Rugby Semifinal Tackle-A-Thon

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About this event
Forwards are the physical core of the team, leading the defensive effort with strong, high-impact tackles around the breakdown.
Backs are responsible for defending the width of the field, using speed and positioning to make critical open-field tackles.
The full team brings it all — power, speed, and relentless effort — making tackles across every phase of play and supporting each other from first whistle to final play.
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