Fredericksburg Youth Baseball Association Inc

Hosted by

Fredericksburg Youth Baseball Association Inc

About this event

Fredericksburg Little League - 2026 Community Sponsorship Application

Outfield Sign Sponsor item
Outfield Sign Sponsor
$500

Funds go towards operating costs, which include league dues, league insurance, equipment, supplies, etc. Each sponsor will receive a sign to be placed in the outfield of one of the four Game Day fields (we do not hang signs on the juniors baseball field as the signs aren't visible from the stands.)  Your business may sponsor as many fields as you'd like.

Team Sponsor item
Team Sponsor
$500

Funds help cover the cost for team uniforms.  Your business name will be printed on the back of the team's uniforms. (Team sponsors, we already have you matched to your teams, so no need to specify anything for this.)

General & Scholarship Sponsor item
General & Scholarship Sponsor
Pay what you can

Funds go towards keeping our registration fees affordable for families, and offering additional financial help when needed and available.

All-Stars Team Sponsor item
All-Stars Team Sponsor
$700

Funds will provide each team with a complete uniform and offer funds to supplement tournament and team travel expenses.  Sponsor name will be featured on the back of the team jersey.  Sponsor will receive a Team Thank You plaque.  

Add a donation for Fredericksburg Youth Baseball Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!