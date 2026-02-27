Fredericksburg Little League's Opening Day Raffle 2026

About this raffle
This outdoor package includes the following:
-One 15 gallon Shade tree donated by Superior Services Tree Care ($125 value)
-One Premium Ice Chest donated by Creative Awards ($165 value)
-Miscellaneous Lawn and Garden tools donated by Superior Services Tree Care ($100 value)
Total Package Value- $390
The Fredericksburg Experience package includes the following items:
-$100 Caliche Coffee Gift Card
-$30 Clear River Gift Card
-$50 Eaker BBQ Gift Card
-$40 Emi's on Austin Gift Card
-$50 Revive Organics Gift Card
-$25 Big Pops Popcorn Gift card
-Mr Gatti's Gift Card
Total Package Value- $320
This Texas Tech Football Gameday package includes the following:
-4 tickets to the Red Raiders Home Opener (Sept 5). Tickets are on the 50 yard line! donated by Cody Campbell ($800 value)
-Complimentary Dinner at Lubbock Restaurant ($200 Value)
Total Package Value- $1000
The Baseball Gear Package includes the following:
-Easton Hype Fire Baseball bat donated by D-Bat ($350 value)
(1) $50 Fitness First Gift card
-1 month gold Membership to D-Bat Kerrville Facility ($50 value)
-Bat Bag donated by D-Bat ($60 value)
-2 Day Spring Break Baseball Camp donated by D-Bat ($100 value)
-(1) D- Bat Batting Cage 75 swings gift card
Total Package Value- $635
Softball Gear Package includes the following:
-$50 Fitness First Gift Card
-2 Month D-Bat Kerrville Gold Membership donated by D-Bat ($100 value)
-Bat Bag donated by Team Express ($80 value)
-Softball Mask donated by Fredericksburg Little League ($20 value)
-Softball Bat donated by Fredericksburg Little League ($90 value)
-3 Day D-Bat Spring Break Softball Camp ($150 value)
-(1) D-Bat batting cages 75 swings gift card
Total Package Value- $515
Catcher's Gear Package includes the following:
-Full Set of Catcher's Gear ($150 value)
-Catcher's Glove ($75 value)
-Duffel
Total Value- $260
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