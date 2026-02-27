Fredericksburg Youth Baseball Association Inc

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Fredericksburg Youth Baseball Association Inc

About this raffle

Fredericksburg Little League's Opening Day Raffle 2026

Outdoor Package
$5

This outdoor package includes the following:


-One 15 gallon Shade tree donated by Superior Services Tree Care ($125 value)


-One Premium Ice Chest donated by Creative Awards ($165 value)


-Miscellaneous Lawn and Garden tools donated by Superior Services Tree Care ($100 value)


Total Package Value- $390

Hometown Experience
$5

The Fredericksburg Experience package includes the following items:


-$100 Caliche Coffee Gift Card

-$30 Clear River Gift Card

-$50 Eaker BBQ Gift Card

-$40 Emi's on Austin Gift Card

-$50 Revive Organics Gift Card

-$25 Big Pops Popcorn Gift card

-Mr Gatti's Gift Card


Total Package Value- $320




Texas Tech Gameday Experience
$5

This Texas Tech Football Gameday package includes the following:


-4 tickets to the Red Raiders Home Opener (Sept 5). Tickets are on the 50 yard line! donated by Cody Campbell ($800 value)


-Complimentary Dinner at Lubbock Restaurant ($200 Value)


Total Package Value- $1000

Baseball Gear Package
$5

The Baseball Gear Package includes the following:


-Easton Hype Fire Baseball bat donated by D-Bat ($350 value)

(1) $50 Fitness First Gift card

-1 month gold Membership to D-Bat Kerrville Facility ($50 value)

-Bat Bag donated by D-Bat ($60 value)

-2 Day Spring Break Baseball Camp donated by D-Bat ($100 value)

-(1) D- Bat Batting Cage 75 swings gift card


Total Package Value- $635


Softball Gear Package
$5

Softball Gear Package includes the following:


-$50 Fitness First Gift Card

-2 Month D-Bat Kerrville Gold Membership donated by D-Bat ($100 value)

-Bat Bag donated by Team Express ($80 value)

-Softball Mask donated by Fredericksburg Little League ($20 value)

-Softball Bat donated by Fredericksburg Little League ($90 value)

-3 Day D-Bat Spring Break Softball Camp ($150 value)

-(1) D-Bat batting cages 75 swings gift card


Total Package Value- $515


Catcher's Gear Package
$5

Catcher's Gear Package includes the following:


-Full Set of Catcher's Gear ($150 value)

-Catcher's Glove ($75 value)

-Duffel



Total Value- $260


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