Are You Currently or Thinking About Homeschooling? Take the LEAP! Join our Q & A Session!

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About this event
🚨 Thinking about homeschooling…but don’t know where to start?
Or already homeschooling and quietly wondering, “Am I doing this right?” 😬📚
At Youth Life Center of the Arts – Homeschool Hub, we walk with parents who are curious, called, and sometimes just confused about where to begin—or how to keep going.
This is not a sales pitch.
This is a safe, interactive space to ask real questions and get real clarity.
Explore Everything! Discover What Makes Your Heart Sing!
We explore. We discover. We express.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!