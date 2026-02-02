Are You Currently or Thinking About Homeschooling? Take the LEAP! Join our Q & A Session!

🚨 Thinking about homeschooling…but don’t know where to start?

Or already homeschooling and quietly wondering, “Am I doing this right?” 😬📚





At Youth Life Center of the Arts – Homeschool Hub, we walk with parents who are curious, called, and sometimes just confused about where to begin—or how to keep going.





This is not a sales pitch.



This is a safe, interactive space to ask real questions and get real clarity.





Explore Everything! Discover What Makes Your Heart Sing!

We explore. We discover. We express.