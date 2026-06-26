Row Georgia Inc

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Row Georgia Inc

About this event

FREE 3 hour Learn to Row Event - Youth (12 - 18 years old) and Adults

Lake McIntosh 3501 TDK Blvd Peachtree City

GA USA

8/1/26 - Free 3 hour Learn to Row session
Free

Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..

9/12/26 Free 3 hour Learn to Row session (1pm-4pm)
Free

Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..

10/03/26 Free 3 hour Learn to Row session (1pm-4pm)
Free

Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..

12/05/26 Free 3 hour Learn to Row session (1pm-4pm)
Free

Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..

1/16/27 Free 3 hour Learn to Row session
Free

Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..

7/11/26 - Free 3 hr Learn to Row CLOSED
Free

Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..

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