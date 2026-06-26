FREE 3 hour Learn to Row Event - Youth (12 - 18 years old) and Adults

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GA USA
Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..
Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..
Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..
Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..
Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..
Add 1 ticket for every person you are registering for. Seats are limited. Equipment is reserved and professional coaches are staffed. You'll be able to specify name and age of each participant during registration..
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