Furniture & Tech - Free

Offered by
About this shop
Lists for $200 ~ $250
Ikea L-shaped Desk. Very good condition. Manually Adjustable heigh
Suggested Donation: $25-35
Lists for $50~ $ 150
Suggested Donation: $5-15
Assorted Office chairs with adjustable settings and castors.
Lists for $150-200
Suggested Donation: $15-20
Metal office side table with wood top plus storage drawers
Lists For: $100-150
Suggested Donation: $15-20
Assorted LG, Dell, and Asus HDMI monitors
Lists For: $50-100
Suggested Donation: $15-25
Midsize Tower PCs - xx CPU, xx RAM, xx HDD. xx Graphics
Lists For: $20
Suggested Donation: $5
Wired PC keyboard
Lists for:
Suggested Donation:
Cisco, Netgear - Managed, Smart and unmanaged 1G switches
Lists For:
Suggested Price:
Mostly 2GB, 4GB DDR3 Laptop RAM
Geist Dual L6-30 PDU
General Donation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!