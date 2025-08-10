CARING VALLEY NONPROFIT

Furniture & Tech - Free

Desks item
Desks
$30

Lists for $200 ~ $250

Ikea L-shaped Desk. Very good condition. Manually Adjustable heigh

Suggested Donation: $25-35


Office Chairs - Assorted item
Office Chairs - Assorted
$10

Lists for $50~ $ 150

Suggested Donation: $5-15

Assorted Office chairs with adjustable settings and castors.



Office Side Table w/ Drawers item
Office Side Table w/ Drawers
$15

Lists for $150-200

Suggested Donation: $15-20

Metal office side table with wood top plus storage drawers

Shelves
$10
Filing Cabinets
$25
Assorted Monitors item
Assorted Monitors
$20

Lists For: $100-150

Suggested Donation: $15-20

Assorted LG, Dell, and Asus HDMI monitors

Office Computers item
Office Computers
$20

Lists For: $50-100

Suggested Donation: $15-25

Midsize Tower PCs - xx CPU, xx RAM, xx HDD. xx Graphics

Wired Keyboards item
Wired Keyboards
$5

Lists For: $20

Suggested Donation: $5

Wired PC keyboard

1G Network Switches item
1G Network Switches
$15

Lists for:

Suggested Donation:


Cisco, Netgear - Managed, Smart and unmanaged 1G switches

Assorted RAM item
Assorted RAM
$10

Lists For:

Suggested Price:


Mostly 2GB, 4GB DDR3 Laptop RAM

PDUs
$20

Geist Dual L6-30 PDU

