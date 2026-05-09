FREE ONE-WEEK HOT TUB RENTAL (Long Island only) - The Hot Tub Factory

Imagine having all the benefits of a beautiful, relaxing hot tub for one week FOR FREE!! Have it dropped off when you want to use it and picked up when you’re finished. It's that simple!





Hot tubs are the perfect way to entertain at your next gathering or just for kicking back and relaxing yourself. Have fun with your friends and family! Hot tubs are not seasonal...they are great all year round!

Don't wait, call to set up your delivery (if you’re the winning bidder)!





Why Might You Want a Hot Tub for a Week?

• A party isn't a party without a hot tub

• Romantic getaways in your backyard

• Birthday parties

• Graduation parties

• Summer barbeques

• Warm up your winter

• Relieves back pain & muscle soreness

• Improves sleep

• Eliminates stress

• Try before you buy

• Any other reason you can think of!





🇮🇱✡️ There's no bad reason to bid on a hot tub, especially when 100% of the winning bid goes directly to Terri’s Angels to support IDF soldiers and to SYJCC to support initiatives to combat antisemitism!!





* Expires 180 days from June 2, 2026

* Free one-week rental is only valid in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

* Please note: The ChatGPT photo with the family in it is for illustrative purposes.





Thank you for your support!



