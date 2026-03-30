Free Range Farm RAFFLE WINNER

Thank you for helping With Love For The Animals by supporting our raffle at Gator Shack. We are so grateful to have you in our community and we welcome you to join us on the farm.





Step into the farm and meet the Happy Herd! During this fun experience, guests can visit with our silly goats, lazy piggies, kissing llamas, fluffy butt chickens, and other farm friends while learning about life on the farm and caring for rescued and sanctuary animals.