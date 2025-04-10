Free Saturday Workshops

**RMF Summit Free Workshop Tickets*



Secure your spot at the **3rd Annual Radio, Music & Film Summit Mixer** with this tickets grants you entry to August 16, 2025 only from 11:00AM - 4:00PM. Experience industry networking, vendor exhibits, and our prestigious Red Carpet entrance experience.



Whether you're an artist, filmmaker, media professional, or industry enthusiast, this is your chance to connect, learn, and elevate your craft.



**Don’t miss out—register now and be part of the movement!**