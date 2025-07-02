FREE Summer Concert on the Lawn feat. Cary Kanno and The GOOROOS plus: Line Dance Instruction by Kickin' it with Carol Presented by BCU

$150 + $12.75 sales tax (8.5%) VIP Table includes Meet & Greet with the Musicians in Lou's Lounge with Light Nibbles. Seating for 8 People Near the Stage. Table-side Cocktail Service All Night During the Concert. Reserved Parking Spots and GOOROOS Merch!

(Let us know how many parking spots you will need for your group.)

ONLY 10 VIP Tables Available.