Free Thanksgiving Meal Drive Sponsored by The Arc Pikes Peak Region & Slice420

🍗 Meal Includes (Serves 6-8 people):

• Slow-roasted Turkey

• Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

• Homemade Cranberry Sauce

• Mac & Cheese

• Stuffing

• Garlic Rolls

• Mini Cannolis

• Pepsi Product





Meals are available for individuals and families living with IDD within the Pikes Peak Region.

To receive your free holiday meal, please provide one of the following for verification by emailing it to [email protected]:

• Arc PPR Membership Card

• Letter of Disability from SSI / SSDI / TRE / Long-Term Medicaid

• Disability Placard