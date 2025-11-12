The Arc Pikes Peak Region

Hosted by

The Arc Pikes Peak Region

About this event

Sales closed

Free Thanksgiving Meal Drive Sponsored by The Arc Pikes Peak Region & Slice420

One Thanksgiving Meal
Free

Please click on the MORE DETAILS arrow above to see all the information about the Meal Drive

🍗 Meal Includes (Serves 6-8 people):

Slow-roasted Turkey

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Mac & Cheese

Stuffing

Garlic Rolls

Mini Cannolis

Pepsi Product


Meals are available for individuals and families living with IDD within the Pikes Peak Region.

To receive your free holiday meal, please provide one of the following for verification by emailing it to [email protected]:

Arc PPR Membership Card

Letter of Disability from SSI / SSDI / TRE / Long-Term Medicaid

Disability Placard

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!