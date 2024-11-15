Young Masterbuilders In Motion, Inc.

Hosted by

Young Masterbuilders In Motion, Inc.

About this event

FREE ticket! Sound of Hope Movie & Discussion

3434 Central St

Evanston, IL 60201

General admission - Complimentary, but registration required
Free
The film is rated PG-13. FYI - The questions that are a part of the registration are to inform us if you would like to be more involved. We cherish your participation in any way you are able to contribute.
Add a donation for Young Masterbuilders In Motion, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!