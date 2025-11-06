FREE TO PLAY Holiday Bingo

Recommended Donation: $25 (optional)

Join us for a lively round of Bingo—no purchase or donation required!

Each player must register separately to receive their virtual bingo card.





This ticket secures your spot for a lively round of Bingo—no purchase / donation necessary. We invite you to add a donation at the end of this form to support our mission.





Each individual player required to register separately to ensure delivery of virtual bingo ticket.