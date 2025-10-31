Free Winter Film Discussion - POSTPONED - New Date Sunday, February 15, 2026

Our book discussion facilitators are donating their time, but we still have an administrative cost of $200, which needs to be paid to keep this discussion free to the public, our Greater Guild. While your presence with us is your greatest gift, please help us cover this cost with your generous donation.

A quick note about tips: Zeffy is free for nonprofits. At checkout, you’ll see an option to

leave Zeffy a tip. This is completely optional. If you’d prefer not to, just select “Other” in the dropdown and enter $0.00. Your full gift will still go directly to The Guild.