Sporting2Impact Inc

Hosted by

Sporting2Impact Inc

About this event

Free Zumba Session - 29th Mar Sunday

9421 Frederick Rd

Ellicott City, MD 21042, USA

VIP Admission
Free

​Please read the Waiver carefully before you sign up.

If the participant is under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must complete this form and provide consent for participation. By signing up to this event, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the waiver and agree to the terms on behalf of the minor.

General Admission
Free

​Please read the Waiver carefully before you sign up.

If the participant is under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must complete this form and provide consent for participation. By signing up to this event, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the waiver and agree to the terms on behalf of the minor.

Impact Pass
Pay what you can

​Please read the Waiver carefully before you sign up.

If the participant is under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must complete this form and provide consent for participation. By signing up to this event, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the waiver and agree to the terms on behalf of the minor.

Add a donation for Sporting2Impact Inc

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