Free Zumba Session - 29th Mar Sunday

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Please read the Waiver carefully before you sign up.
If the participant is under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must complete this form and provide consent for participation. By signing up to this event, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the waiver and agree to the terms on behalf of the minor.
Please read the Waiver carefully before you sign up.
If the participant is under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must complete this form and provide consent for participation. By signing up to this event, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the waiver and agree to the terms on behalf of the minor.
Please read the Waiver carefully before you sign up.
If the participant is under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must complete this form and provide consent for participation. By signing up to this event, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the waiver and agree to the terms on behalf of the minor.
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