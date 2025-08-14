Women Unlimited International

Hosted by

Women Unlimited International

About this event

Veteran Unlimited: Freedom Champion Sponsor

2600 Rigsby Ave

San Antonio, TX 78222, USA

Freedom Champion Sponsor
$10,000

Freedom Champions represent the highest honor within our sponsorship family — the driving force behind transformative change. Your unparalleled generosity empowers us to launch groundbreaking initiatives, expand national advocacy efforts, and provide life-changing resources to women entrepreneurs and veterans.


This sponsorship funds scholarships, capital investment opportunities, and community-based programs that celebrate freedom, honor service, and create pathways for independence and prosperity.


As a Freedom Champion, your legacy will be one of empowerment, gratitude, and enduring impact on countless lives.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!