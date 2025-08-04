Freedom Day - Tuscarora Dental

Freedom Day - Tuscarora Dental

About this event

Freedom Day 2025

22 Sierra Dr

Martinsburg, WV 25403, USA

General Admission
Free

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Smile of Freedom Sponsor
$2,000

Provide one veteran with a full traditional denture—restoring their smile, confidence, and quality of life.
Sponsors receive:

  • Commemorative plaque
  • Mention on the Freedom Day live radio broadcast
  • Logo on the Tuscarora Dental Freedom Day team t-shirt
  • Logo on all Freedom Day event flyers
Salute Sponsor
$1,500

Help us reach more veterans by funding our radio outreach and sign-up campaign.
Sponsors receive:

  • Mention on the Freedom Day live radio broadcast
  • Logo on the Tuscarora Dental Freedom Day team t-shirt
  • Logo on all Freedom Day event flyers
Hero Sponsor
$1,000

Cover the cost of a root canal and/or crown for a veteran in need of advanced dental care.
Sponsors receive:

  • Crystal trophy recognizing your contribution
  • Mention on the Freedom Day live radio broadcast
  • Logo on the Tuscarora Dental Freedom Day team t-shirt
  • Logo on all Freedom Day event flyers
Sound of Freedom Sponsor
$750

Bring live music to the event and help create a memorable, community-driven celebration.
Sponsors receive:

  • Logo displayed on the musical stage banner
  • Mention on the Freedom Day live radio broadcast
  • Logo on the Tuscarora Dental Freedom Day team t-shirt
  • Logo on all Freedom Day event flyers
Stars and Stripes Sponsor
$500

Support the cost of dental supplies, cleanings, extractions, and take-home oral hygiene kits for our veterans.
Sponsors receive:

  • Logo on the Tuscarora Dental Freedom Day team t-shirt
  • Logo on all Freedom Day event flyers
Gold Sponsor
$300

Support Freedom Day at any level and be part of our community’s expression of gratitude.
All primary sponsors receive:

  • Recognition on the Freedom Day USA website
  • Group sponsor shoutout on Tuscarora Dental’s Facebook and Instagram pages
Silver Sponsor
$200

$200
Bronze Sponsor
$100

$100
