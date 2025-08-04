Freedom Day 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Martinsburg, WV 25403, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Provide one veteran with a full traditional denture—restoring their smile, confidence, and quality of life.
Sponsors receive:
Help us reach more veterans by funding our radio outreach and sign-up campaign.
Sponsors receive:
Cover the cost of a root canal and/or crown for a veteran in need of advanced dental care.
Sponsors receive:
Bring live music to the event and help create a memorable, community-driven celebration.
Sponsors receive:
Support the cost of dental supplies, cleanings, extractions, and take-home oral hygiene kits for our veterans.
Sponsors receive:
Support Freedom Day at any level and be part of our community’s expression of gratitude.
All primary sponsors receive:
Support Freedom Day at any level and be part of our community’s expression of gratitude.
All primary sponsors receive:
Support Freedom Day at any level and be part of our community’s expression of gratitude.
All primary sponsors receive:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!