Freedom Day - Tuscarora Dental

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Freedom Day - Tuscarora Dental

About this event

Freedom Day 2026

22 Sierra Dr

Martinsburg, WV 25403, USA

General Admission
Free

Free General Admission Ticket (Outside Festivities Only)
Grants entry to the outdoor Freedom Day festivities and access to standard amenities and activities.

This ticket does not register you for the free veteran dental care.
Dental appointments will require a separate request form. A link to request an appointment will be shared closer to the event date.

Smile of Freedom Sponsor
$2,000

Supports restoration of a veteran’s smile, confidence, and quality of life.


Includes ALL Premium Sponsor Core Benefits PLUS:

• Free vendor table

• Logo on team T-shirt

• Mention on TV / newspaper / radio (where available)

• Commemorative plaque (presented on stage with photos)

• Featured social media story when we share the denture case

• Included in sponsor award photo set


Core Premium Sponsor Benefits (included):

• Website & social media shoutouts (Tuscarora Dental + Freedom Day)

• Logo on event flyer

• Event-day photo(s) from our marketing team

• Recognition during opening remarks

Sound of Freedom Sponsor
$1,500

Helps fund music, on-site announcing, stage equipment, and event-day programming.


Includes ALL Premium Sponsor Core Benefits PLUS:

• Logo on stage banner

• Emcee shout-out

• Included in sponsor award photo set

Hero Sponsor
$1,000

Supports more intensive dental treatment such as crowns and root canals.


Includes:

• All Premium Sponsor Core Benefits

• Trophy presented on stage with photos

• Free vendor table

Adopt-a-Vet: Tuscarora Membership
$850

Covers one veteran’s year of care through a Tuscarora Dental Membership (checkups, cleanings, X-rays + member discounts).


Includes:

• Website & social media shoutouts

• Logo on flyer

• Logo on team T-shirt

(No vendor table or award for this tier.)

Stars and Stripes Sponsor
$500

Supports foundational event elements and patriotic atmosphere.


Includes:

• Website & social media shoutouts

• Logo on event flyer

Gold Sponsor
$300

Helps cover core event needs.


Includes:

• Website & social media shoutouts

• Recognition on Freedom Day USA channels (where available)

Silver Sponsor
$200

Support Freedom Day at any level and be part of our community’s expression of gratitude.
All primary sponsors receive:


Includes:

• Website & social media shoutouts

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Support Freedom Day at any level and be part of our community’s expression of gratitude.
All primary sponsors receive:


• Website & social media shoutouts

Feed a Veteran
$25

Covers one veteran’s meal on event day (open to all veterans and active-duty attendees).


Sponsors eligible for website & social media recognition.

Door Prize/Raffle Ticket Sponsors
$50

Helps provide meaningful door prizes and giveaways for veterans.


Sponsors eligible for website & social media recognition.

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