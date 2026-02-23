Freedom Day 2026

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About this event
Martinsburg, WV 25403, USA
Free General Admission Ticket (Outside Festivities Only)
Grants entry to the outdoor Freedom Day festivities and access to standard amenities and activities.
This ticket does not register you for the free veteran dental care.
Dental appointments will require a separate request form. A link to request an appointment will be shared closer to the event date.
Supports restoration of a veteran’s smile, confidence, and quality of life.
Includes ALL Premium Sponsor Core Benefits PLUS:
• Free vendor table
• Logo on team T-shirt
• Mention on TV / newspaper / radio (where available)
• Commemorative plaque (presented on stage with photos)
• Featured social media story when we share the denture case
• Included in sponsor award photo set
Core Premium Sponsor Benefits (included):
• Website & social media shoutouts (Tuscarora Dental + Freedom Day)
• Logo on event flyer
• Event-day photo(s) from our marketing team
• Recognition during opening remarks
Helps fund music, on-site announcing, stage equipment, and event-day programming.
Includes ALL Premium Sponsor Core Benefits PLUS:
• Logo on stage banner
• Emcee shout-out
• Included in sponsor award photo set
Supports more intensive dental treatment such as crowns and root canals.
Includes:
• All Premium Sponsor Core Benefits
• Trophy presented on stage with photos
• Free vendor table
Covers one veteran’s year of care through a Tuscarora Dental Membership (checkups, cleanings, X-rays + member discounts).
Includes:
• Website & social media shoutouts
• Logo on flyer
• Logo on team T-shirt
(No vendor table or award for this tier.)
Supports foundational event elements and patriotic atmosphere.
Includes:
• Website & social media shoutouts
• Logo on event flyer
Helps cover core event needs.
Includes:
• Website & social media shoutouts
• Recognition on Freedom Day USA channels (where available)
Support Freedom Day at any level and be part of our community’s expression of gratitude.
All primary sponsors receive:
Includes:
• Website & social media shoutouts
Support Freedom Day at any level and be part of our community’s expression of gratitude.
All primary sponsors receive:
• Website & social media shoutouts
Covers one veteran’s meal on event day (open to all veterans and active-duty attendees).
Sponsors eligible for website & social media recognition.
Helps provide meaningful door prizes and giveaways for veterans.
Sponsors eligible for website & social media recognition.
$
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