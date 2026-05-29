Freedom Day Party:The Official Juneteenth Experience

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About this event
Admission to the Freedom Day Party featuring music by DJ JMar, fellowship, dancing, and Juneteenth celebration. Proceeds support HBCU and Morehouse scholarship initiatives.
Limited tables available — reserve yours today!
Table reservations for parties of up to 5 guests require a $50 Non-Refundable Deposit.
Your reservation guarantees a dedicated table for your group so you can relax, celebrate, and enjoy the evening.
Bottle purchases are available through the venue and are not included in the deposit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!