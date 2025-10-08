Freedom Day Silent Auctions

Hosted by
Bid on the ultimate Mountaineer fan experience — perfect for game day enthusiasts and bourbon lovers alike!
This premium basket includes:
🎟️ 2 tickets to the WVU vs. Texas Tech football game at Milan Puskar Stadium on November 29, 2025
🧢 WVU hat and WVU tumbler
🍽️ $100 gift card to Jimmy John’s Log Cabin Inn
🥃 Limited Edition 2024 Black Draft Straight Bourbon Whiskey – no longer available to purchase
🧊 Metal beer/wine chill bucket to complete the experience
💰 Starting Bid: $100
📍 Bidding opens at the Freedom Day event on October 9th at Tuscarora Dental
All proceeds from the silent auction help fund dental care for veterans in need of more extensive treatment—such as crowns or dentures—and support next year’s Freedom Day event.
Celebrate Freedom Day in true Mountaineer spirit while giving back to those who’ve served our country. Let the bidding begin!
Indulge in relaxation and self-care with a luxurious weekend getaway and handcrafted, all-natural skincare—perfect for couples looking to unwind and rejuvenate.
This premium basket includes:
🛏️ Overnight stay at The George Washington – A Wyndham Grand Hotel
🍽️ $100 gift card to Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant
🌿 His & Hers All-Natural Skincare Collections from Mustard Seed Naturals (a U.S. veteran-owned company):
For Men:
· Kingdom Men Tallow Balm
· Forged by Faith Beard Oil
· Through the Fire Cayenne Tallow Salve
· Healing Grace Calendula Tallow Salve
· Golden Calm Chamomile & Honey Soap
· Autumn Sky Tallow Bar
· Anointed Lips Mint Tallow Lip Balm
For Women:
· Crown Glory Hair Oil
· Heavenly Lift Firming Whipped Tallow
· Revive Whipped Tallow Emulsified Sugar Scrub
· Still Waters Chamomile Tallow Balm
· Luna Rosa Charcoal Tallow Soap
· Rosewater Clay Unscented Face Bar
· Anointed Lips Lavender Tallow Lip Balm
💰 Starting Bid: $100
📍 Bidding opens at the Freedom Day event on October 9th at Tuscarora Dental
All proceeds from this silent auction help fund dental care for veterans in need of more extensive treatment—such as crowns or dentures—and support next year’s Freedom Day event.
A luxurious getaway, nourishing skincare, and a chance to give back to those who’ve served—this basket truly has it all.
