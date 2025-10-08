Freedom Day Silent Auctions

Bid on the ultimate Mountaineer fan experience — perfect for game day enthusiasts and bourbon lovers alike!

This premium basket includes:

🎟️ 2 tickets to the WVU vs. Texas Tech football game at Milan Puskar Stadium on November 29, 2025

🧢 WVU hat and WVU tumbler

🍽️ $100 gift card to Jimmy John’s Log Cabin Inn

🥃 Limited Edition 2024 Black Draft Straight Bourbon Whiskey – no longer available to purchase

🧊 Metal beer/wine chill bucket to complete the experience

💰 Starting Bid: $100

📍 Bidding opens at the Freedom Day event on October 9th at Tuscarora Dental

All proceeds from the silent auction help fund dental care for veterans in need of more extensive treatment—such as crowns or dentures—and support next year’s Freedom Day event.

Celebrate Freedom Day in true Mountaineer spirit while giving back to those who’ve served our country. Let the bidding begin!