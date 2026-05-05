At The Cross Oceanside Church Inc

Hosted by

At The Cross Oceanside Church Inc

About this event

Freedom Education Summit 2026

2112 S El Camino Real

Oceanside, CA 92054, USA

Standard Vendor $100
$100

Ideal for businesses looking to build connections and gain visibility.
Located in the general vendor area with steady foot traffic throughout the event.


Premium Vendor $150
$150

Our most popular option for businesses wanting greater exposure.
Includes placement in the high foot-traffic vendor area and added promotion leading up to the event.


Featured Vendor $200
$200

Designed for businesses that want maximum visibility and presence.
Includes top placement in the premium area, enhanced promotion, and recognition during the event—positioning your brand as a highlighted resource.

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