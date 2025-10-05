Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary's Auction for the Animals

Treat yourself to a night of delicious dining with this $100 certificate good at any Foxwoods Casino restaurant! Whether you're in the mood for upscale steak, gourmet seafood, authentic Italian, or something more casual, this dining experience has something to satisfy every craving.





Location: Foxwoods Resort Casino – Ledyard, CT





Valid at: Any Foxwoods-owned restaurant





Perfect for: Date night, special occasions, or a fun evening out while exploring one of the largest casinos in the world!





Enjoy your favorite flavors with this flexible dining gift—an ideal auction item for food lovers, couples, or anyone who deserves a night out.





David Burke Prime

Johnny Rockets

Lunch Dinner Late Night Johnny Rockets …

Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar

Bold flavors from Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri …

Wahlburgers

Savor a culinary experience at this fast …

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe Eat, vibe and drink among …

Alta Strada

Alta Strada was conceived by James …

Junior's Restaurant

Junior’s Restaurant serves borough …

Cedars Steaks & Oysters

Cedars Steaks & Oysters, Foxwoods …

Wingstop

A favorite spot for flavorful wings, fries, …

Mystic Market