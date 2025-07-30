Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities including two free drink passes, meet and greet with recipients along with signed memorabilia.
Package combo for general admission to Freedom Fest 2025 and A Salute to Veterans Bowl, in Montgomery, hosted by IS4S, ESPN Events and Flags for Vets, Inc. Bowl Date is Dec. 16th. Teams TBA. E-tickets sent on/about 1 Dec.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!