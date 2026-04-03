Freedom Initiative International

Hosted by

Freedom Initiative International

About this event

Freedom Fest 2026

222 White Mem Pk Rd

Wallisville, TX 77597, USA

Presenting Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Event naming rights, premier logo on shirts & signage, digital/social recognition, stage recognition at both events, speaking opportunity at evening celebration, booth space, 20 Color Run registrations, VIP Singo Bingo table for 8

Matching Gift Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo on t-shirts & signage, digital/social recognition, stage recognition, 1 booth space, 10 complimentary Color Run registrations, VIP Singo Bingo table for 8

Freedom Package
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo on t-shirts, 1 booth space, 10 complimentary Color Run registrations,  (3) mile marker signage , Social Media Recognition, VIP Singo Bingo table for 8

Red Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Logo on t-shirts, 5 complimentary Color Run registrations, (2) mile marker signage, 1 booth space , Social Media Recognition

White Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 complimentary registrations, (1) mile marker signage, 1 booth space, Social Media Recognition

Blue Package
$250

1 complimentary Color Run registration,  1 booth space, Social Media Recognition

Color Splash Package
$150

1 complimentary Color Run registration, 1 signage at designated color station, Social Media Recognition

Vendor
Pay what you can

$30 Vendor fee or a donated basket for a door prize or auction item at equal or greater value. Set up as early as 7am. Vending hours 8am-2pm.

Color Run Registration - ADULT
$40

Bag, Bib, Medal included with each registration

Color Run Registration - CHILD
$20

Bag, Bib, Medal included with each registration

Color Run TEAM Registration
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Bag, Bib, Medal included with each registration

Lunch Plate
$15

Chicken Quarter & 2 sides

Singo Bingo
$60

Singo Bingo Cards, Meal & Door Prize Ticket Included

VIP Table for 8 Singo Bingo
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Singo Bingo Cards, Dauber, Meal & Door Prize Ticket Included

Volunteer
Free

Want to help in some way? THANK YOU! We need all the help we can get! Let us know how you can serve and whether the morning or evening shift works best.

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