Freedom Fest 2026

About this event
Event naming rights, premier logo on shirts & signage, digital/social recognition, stage recognition at both events, speaking opportunity at evening celebration, booth space, 20 Color Run registrations, VIP Singo Bingo table for 8
Logo on t-shirts & signage, digital/social recognition, stage recognition, 1 booth space, 10 complimentary Color Run registrations, VIP Singo Bingo table for 8
Logo on t-shirts, 1 booth space, 10 complimentary Color Run registrations, (3) mile marker signage , Social Media Recognition, VIP Singo Bingo table for 8
Logo on t-shirts, 5 complimentary Color Run registrations, (2) mile marker signage, 1 booth space , Social Media Recognition
3 complimentary registrations, (1) mile marker signage, 1 booth space, Social Media Recognition
1 complimentary Color Run registration, 1 booth space, Social Media Recognition
1 complimentary Color Run registration, 1 signage at designated color station, Social Media Recognition
$30 Vendor fee or a donated basket for a door prize or auction item at equal or greater value. Set up as early as 7am. Vending hours 8am-2pm.
Bag, Bib, Medal included with each registration
Bag, Bib, Medal included with each registration
Bag, Bib, Medal included with each registration
Chicken Quarter & 2 sides
Singo Bingo Cards, Meal & Door Prize Ticket Included
Singo Bingo Cards, Dauber, Meal & Door Prize Ticket Included
Want to help in some way? THANK YOU! We need all the help we can get! Let us know how you can serve and whether the morning or evening shift works best.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!