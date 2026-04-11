New Boston Chamber of Commerce

Offered by

New Boston Chamber of Commerce

About this shop

Freedom Fest 2026

Diamond Level Sponsorship item
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$2,000

Diamond Level Sponsorship includes a 4 x 8 Banner and individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page

Platinum Level Sponsorship item
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Platinum Level Sponsorship includes a 3 x 5 Banner and individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page, with other Platinum Sponsors

Gold Level Sponsorship item
Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Gold Level Sponsorship includes a 3 x 5 Banner and individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page, with other Gold Sponsors

Silver Level Sponsorship item
Silver Level Sponsorship
$500

Silver Level Sponsorship includes a 3 x 5 Banner and individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page, with other Silver Sponsors

Bronze Level Sponsorship item
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$250

Bronze Level Sponsorship includes individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page, with other Bronze Sponsors

Add a donation for New Boston Chamber of Commerce

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