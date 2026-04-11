Freedom Fest 2026

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Diamond Level Sponsorship includes a 4 x 8 Banner and individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page
Platinum Level Sponsorship includes a 3 x 5 Banner and individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page, with other Platinum Sponsors
Gold Level Sponsorship includes a 3 x 5 Banner and individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page, with other Gold Sponsors
Silver Level Sponsorship includes a 3 x 5 Banner and individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page, with other Silver Sponsors
Bronze Level Sponsorship includes individual recognition on Website and Facebook Page, with other Bronze Sponsors
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!