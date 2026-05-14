Freedom Fest 2026 Auction

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Starting bid
snuffle mat with treats just sprinkle the snacks on the mat and let your dog hunt for them hours donated by snuggle pup studio
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vintage Y2K era Dooney and Bourke hand bag donated by Anita Hisler
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Beautiful handmade quilt 42”x57” Donated by Paula Adams
Starting bid
Beautiful Hand made quilt 63“x76 Donated by Paula Adams
Starting bid
Beautiful hand made quilt 42”x57” Donated by Paula Adams
Starting bid
Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Louisville Slugger baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Demarini baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Demarini baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands
Starting bid
Size in photos
Starting bid
Size in photos
Starting bid
Size in photos
Starting bid
Size in photos
Starting bid
Size in photos
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