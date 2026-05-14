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Freedom Initiative International

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Freedom Fest 2026 Auction

Snuffle mat item
Snuffle mat
$10

Starting bid

snuffle mat with treats just sprinkle the snacks on the mat and let your dog hunt for them hours donated by snuggle pup studio

Hand bag item
Hand bag
$75

Starting bid

vintage Y2K era Dooney and Bourke hand bag donated by Anita Hisler

Quilt 42”x57” item
Quilt 42”x57”
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade quilt 42”x57” Donated by Paula Adams

Quilt 63”x76” item
Quilt 63”x76”
$75

Starting bid

Beautiful Hand made quilt 63“x76 Donated by Paula Adams

Quilt 42”x57” item
Quilt 42”x57”
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful hand made quilt 42”x57” Donated by Paula Adams

New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat
$50

Starting bid

Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat
$50

Starting bid

Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Louisville Slugger Baseball bat item
New Louisville Slugger Baseball bat item
New Louisville Slugger Baseball bat item
New Louisville Slugger Baseball bat
$50

Starting bid

Louisville Slugger baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat
$50

Starting bid

Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat
$50

Starting bid

Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat
$50

Starting bid

Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat
$50

Starting bid

Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Demarini baseball bat item
New Demarini baseball bat item
New Demarini baseball bat item
New Demarini baseball bat
$80

Starting bid

Demarini baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat item
New Marucci Baseball bat
$50

Starting bid

Marucci baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Demarini Baseball bat item
New Demarini Baseball bat item
New Demarini Baseball bat item
New Demarini Baseball bat
$80

Starting bid

Demarini baseball bat with your choice of batting glove various sizes and brands

New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove
$20

Starting bid

Size in photos

New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove
$20

Starting bid

Size in photos

New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove
$20

Starting bid

Size in photos

New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove
$20

Starting bid

Size in photos

New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove item
New Marucci Baseball glove
$20

Starting bid

Size in photos

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!