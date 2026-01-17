Freedom Fest 26 - Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Small logo placement on official event t-shirt
Logo Featured on our website
3 social media posts
2 complimentary event t-shirts
Medium logo placement on official event t-shirt
Logo featured on our website as event sponsor
3 social media posts
2 complimentary event t-shirts
Large logo placement on official event t-shirt
Logo featured on our website as event sponsor
5 Social media posts
2 Complimentary event t-shirts
2 Warriors Haven Yeti Cups
Warriors Haven swag Bag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!