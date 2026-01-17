Warriors Haven

Freedom Fest 26 - Sponsorship

337 Farmington Rd

Summerville, SC 29486, USA

Valor Sponsor
$250
  • Business name listed on official event t-shirt
  • Logo featured on our website as a event sponsor
  • 1 social media post highlighting your business
  • 1 complimentary t-shirt
Patriot Sponsor
$500

Small logo placement on official event t-shirt

Logo Featured on our website

3 social media posts

2 complimentary event t-shirts

Freedom Sponsor
$750

Medium logo placement on official event t-shirt

Logo featured on our website as event sponsor

3 social media posts

2 complimentary event t-shirts

Legacy Sponsor
$2,000

Large logo placement on official event t-shirt

Logo featured on our website as event sponsor

5 Social media posts

2 Complimentary event t-shirts

2 Warriors Haven Yeti Cups

Warriors Haven swag Bag

