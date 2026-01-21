The Novel Refuge, Inc.

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The Novel Refuge, Inc.

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Freedom Fighters, Freedom Writers Workshop

11200 Scaggsville Rd #127

Laurel, MD 20723, USA

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$

Workshop
$15

Event Ticket

Workshop + "Freedom by the Sword"
$40

Event Ticket + "Freedom by the Sword" by William Dobak tells the story of the U.S. Colored Troops' (USCT) soldiers’ recruitment, organization, and service. With its broad focus on every theater of the war and its concentration on what black soldiers contributed to Union victory, this volume stands alone among histories of the USCT.

Workshop + Instructional Workbook
$55

Event Ticket + Bring history to life with this immersive 100-page resource that blends rigorous scholarship, stunning visuals, and engaging activities. Curated by a United States Colored Troops (USCT) researcher and scholar, this four-module unit study offers 16 cross-disciplinary lessons that make the Civil War historically accurate, culturally relevant, and deeply meaningful for middle and high school learners. Perfect for teachers and homeschool families.

Workshop + Workbook + "Freedom by the Sword"
$75

Includes event ticket, the book "Freedom by the Sword", and the interactive workbook.

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