Freedom Fund Banquet

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Enjoy the full program with dinner. Sponsor a youth member included ($10 value)
Enjoy our program, dinner, and a full year of membership in the NAACP.
Enjoy our program and dinner and begin a Life Membership in the NAACP! Silver Life Membership can be acquired for either $100 per year for 10 years or paid upfront for $1000. Let this occasion be the beginning of a lifetime commitment.
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