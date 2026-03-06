Effingham Branch NAACP

Hosted by

Effingham Branch NAACP

About this event

Freedom Fund Banquet

2620 Alligator Rd

Effingham, SC 29541, USA

Donation / Dinner
$25

Enjoy the full program with dinner. Sponsor a youth member included ($10 value)

Annual Membership
$50

Enjoy our program, dinner, and a full year of membership in the NAACP.

Silver Life Membership
$100

Enjoy our program and dinner and begin a Life Membership in the NAACP! Silver Life Membership can be acquired for either $100 per year for 10 years or paid upfront for $1000. Let this occasion be the beginning of a lifetime commitment.

Add a donation for Effingham Branch NAACP

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