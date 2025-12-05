Hosted by

The Central Brevard Branch of the NAACP

Freedom Fund Black History Program & Awards

430 Delannoy Ave

Cocoa, FL 32922, USA

General Admission
$75

Admission to the Central Brevard NAACP Freedom Fund Black History & Awards Program.

Human Rights Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four (4) tickets, verbal recognition during the event, and acknowledgment on NAACP social media.


Civic Engagement Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two (2) tickets, verbal recognition during the event, and acknowledgment on NAACP social media.


Community Supporter
$150

Includes one (1) ticket and verbal recognition during the event or post-event social media acknowledgment.

Harry T. Moore Legacy Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes one table for eight guests, a sponsor plaque, four drink tickets, full-page recognition in the souvenir book, eight raffle tickets, two votes for awards, and a table tribute centerpiece featuring your business. Recognition will be included during the program..

Freedom Fighter Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes seating for four guests, a sponsor plaque, four raffle tickets, two drink tickets, one vote for awards, and recognition during the program. Sponsor will receive a half-page recognition in the souvenir book.

Award Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Seat for 2 guests Name of business recognized as a sponsor during award presentation,

Name listed in program as sponsor for award with short bio of business

Nomination for award and 2 non-member vote for each category

Fighter for Justice Patron
$50

Your selected name will be printed in the souvenir program with a brief title honoring how they are a fighter for justice. Example: Esau Jenkins – Fueled Voter Registration, 1920. All honorees will be recognized by name in the printed program and may be included in a spoken tribute during the event.


Ticket is not included.

