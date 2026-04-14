Freedom Fund Luncheon

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. First come first serve
Reserved seating
This sponsorship includes a table for 8, signage at the venue, logo advertised on Albany NAACP website.
Please submit your logo by Wednesday, May 27 to [email protected].
If you have any questions please feel free to contact us.
This sponsorship includes a table for 4 seats, signage at the venue.
Please submit your logo by Wednesday, May 27 to [email protected].
If you have any questions please feel free to contact us.
This sponsorship includes 2 seats and signage at the venue.
Please submit your logo by Wednesday, May 27 to [email protected].
If you have any questions please feel free to contact us.
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