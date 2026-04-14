Albany NAACP

Hosted by

Albany NAACP

About this event

Freedom Fund Luncheon

257 Washington Ave Ext

Albany, NY 12205, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. First come first serve

Table of 8
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating

Freedom Fighter
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship includes a table for 8, signage at the venue, logo advertised on Albany NAACP website.


Please submit your logo by Wednesday, May 27 to [email protected].

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us.

Defenders
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship includes a table for 4 seats, signage at the venue.


Please submit your logo by Wednesday, May 27 to [email protected].

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us.

Advocate
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship includes 2 seats and signage at the venue.


Please submit your logo by Wednesday, May 27 to [email protected].

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us.

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