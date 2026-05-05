Freedom Generation Legacy Gala

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About this event
CA 92011, USA
Step into an unforgettable evening of purpose, vision, and impact. Your individual ticket includes full access to the Legacy Gala, a beautifully curated dinner, and an inspiring program featuring student transformation stories, original student films, and the unveiling of our future campus vision.
This is more than attendance—it’s your opportunity to be part of a movement shaping the next generation through faith, education, and purpose.
Experience the evening together. Our couple ticket offers a special rate for two guests to enjoy a night of elegance, connection, and inspiration.
Share in powerful moments, meaningful conversations, and a front-row seat to the vision for expansion—while stepping into a shared opportunity to invest in something that will impact generations to come.
Step into an elevated level of access, connection, and influence. The VIP Legacy Experience is designed for those who want to be closer to the vision, the leaders, and the future we are building together.
Includes:
• Priority front-section seating
• Exclusive access to the Investor & Vision Preview (4:00 PM)
• Entry to the VIP Social Hour (5:00 PM) for intentional networking
• Full seated dinner and gala program
• VIP check-in experience
• Special recognition during the event
This is for those who don’t just want to attend—but want to be in the room where vision is shared and legacy is built.
“Your Sponsorship. Their Legacy. Eternal Impact.”
Step into influence and impact as a Champion Sponsor. This level offers an elevated experience while positioning you as a key supporter of the mission.
Includes:
• Exclusive table for 8 with preferred seating
• Private access to pre-event Investor Meeting (4:00 PM)
• VIP Social Hour access (5:00 PM)
• Full seated dinner program (6:00 PM)
• Monthly social media feature (1x per month)
• Logo placement on event screens and table signage
• Recognition on event website
Perfect for individuals, families, or businesses ready to make a meaningful impact while gaining visibility and connection.
“Stronger Visibility. Deeper Connections.”
Position yourself as a Kingdom-minded leader investing in the future of education and culture.
Includes everything in Champion Sponsor, plus:
• Premium table for 8 with priority seating
• Verbal recognition during the gala program
• Larger logo placement on event screens and signage
• Enhanced brand visibility throughout the event
• 2x monthly social media features
• Logo placement on website and event page
Designed for those who want to lead boldly, influence culture, and expand their reach while building lasting impact.
“Positioned as a Leader in the Room.”
A powerful level of partnership for those committed to advancing a generational mission.
Includes everything in Kingdom Investor, plus:
• VIP table for 8 in front-section seating
• On-stage recognition during the program
• Full-page feature in the event program
• 3x monthly social media spotlight features
• Continued recognition on business marketing board at Bistro at the Pier
• Website feature with logo and direct link
• Recognition in e-newsletters and event recaps
This level positions you not just as a supporter—but as a visible leader helping shape the future.
“Maximum Visibility. Lasting Impact.”
Become a cornerstone partner in building what will impact generations.
Includes everything in Faithful Partner, plus:
• Premium VIP table for 10 (front section seating)
• Prominent on-stage recognition as a Legacy Builder
• Weekly social media features (52 per year)
• Weekly podcast advertising features (52 per year)
• Expanded brand exposure pre- and post-event
• Continued recognition across marketing platforms, including Bistro at the Pier
• Logo placement across event screens, website, and email marketing
• Recognition in all major communications and event recaps
• Custom shout-out during gala remarks
👉 This is for those ready to build something that outlives them—a true generational legacy.
“One Vision. Eternal Impact. Generations Forever.”
Our highest and most exclusive level of partnership.
Reserved for those who are not just supporting the vision—but helping establish it.
Includes:
• Private, invitation-only access
• Highest level VIP experience and recognition
• Strategic involvement in the future vision and expansion
• Premier positioning as a founding partner of the university expansion
This level is reserved for those called to build at the highest level and leave a lasting mark for generations.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!