Hosted by

Freedom House Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Freedom House Annual Awards & 85th Anniversary Silent Auction

The Declaration item
The Declaration
$7,000

Starting bid

"During my years at the UN, it was my work on the Human Rights Commission that I considered my most important task"


Eleanor Roosevelt
The Autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt 1961


Details

2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas

36" x 34"

The Equality of Man item
The Equality of Man
$6,000

Starting bid

Freedom is an indivisible word. If we want to enjoy it, and fight for it, we must be prepared to extend it to everyone, whether they are rich or poor, whether they agree with us or not, no matter what their race or the color of their skin.


Wendell Willkie

One World, 1943


Details

2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas

36" x 24"

Let Freedom Ring item
Let Freedom Ring
$8,500

Starting bid

“Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last”

Martin Luther King Jr.

August 28, 1963


Details

2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas

26" x 36"

A World Where All Are Free item
A World Where All Are Free
$6,000

Starting bid

“True individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence.”


Franklin D. Roosevelt
January 11, 1944


Details

2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas

36" x 32"

Paint the World Green item
Paint the World Green
$6,000

Starting bid

“We look forward to a world founded upon four essential human freedoms. The first is freedom of speech and expression. The second is freedom of every person to worship God in his own way. The third is freedom from want. The fourth is freedom from fear.”


Franklin D. Roosevelt

January 6, 1941


Details

2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas

36" x 28"


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!