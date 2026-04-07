Freedom House Annual Awards & 85th Anniversary Silent Auction

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"During my years at the UN, it was my work on the Human Rights Commission that I considered my most important task"
Eleanor Roosevelt
The Autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt 1961
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2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas
36" x 34"
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“Freedom is an indivisible word. If we want to enjoy it, and fight for it, we must be prepared to extend it to everyone, whether they are rich or poor, whether they agree with us or not, no matter what their race or the color of their skin.”
Wendell Willkie
One World, 1943
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2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas
36" x 24"
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“Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last”
Martin Luther King Jr.
August 28, 1963
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2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas
26" x 36"
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“True individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt
January 11, 1944
Details
2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas
36" x 32"
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“We look forward to a world founded upon four essential human freedoms. The first is freedom of speech and expression. The second is freedom of every person to worship God in his own way. The third is freedom from want. The fourth is freedom from fear.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt
January 6, 1941
Details
2026
Mixed Media Photo Collage on Canvas
36" x 28"
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