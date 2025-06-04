Event Sponsorship Opportunities: Freedom Medal Dinner

▪ Priority seating for eight (8) guests
▪ Company name and logo prominently placed on all event promotions
▪ Recognition throughout the event
▪ Preferred signage at specific locations (bar, entertainment, valet)
▪ Sponsor listing in the Tribute Book
▪ Full page color ad in Tribute Book
▪ Recognition on website
▪ Media coverage
▪ 1 Personalized 12”x12” Paver at Memorial
▪ Sponsor two Veteran dinners
▪ Priority seating for eight (8) guests
▪ Company name and logo prominently placed on all event promotions
▪ Recognition throughout the event
▪ Preferred signage at specific locations (bar, entertainment, valet)
▪ Sponsor listing in the Tribute Book
▪ Full page color ad in Tribute Book
▪ Recognition on website
▪ Media coverage
▪ 1 Personalized 12”x12” Paver at Memorial
▪ Sponsor two Veteran dinners
Siver Star Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
▪ Priority seating for six (6) guests
▪ Sponsor listing in the Tribute Book
▪ Half page color ad in the Tribute Book
▪ Recognition on website and night of the event
▪ 1 Personalized engraved 8”x8” Paver at Memorial
▪ Sponsor one Veteran dinner
▪ Priority seating for six (6) guests
▪ Sponsor listing in the Tribute Book
▪ Half page color ad in the Tribute Book
▪ Recognition on website and night of the event
▪ 1 Personalized engraved 8”x8” Paver at Memorial
▪ Sponsor one Veteran dinner
Bronze Medal Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
▪ Seating for four (4) guests
▪ Sponsor listing in the Tribute Book
▪ Half page black & white ad in the Tribute Book
▪ Recognition on website and night of the event
▪ Sponsor one Veteran dinner
▪ Seating for four (4) guests
▪ Sponsor listing in the Tribute Book
▪ Half page black & white ad in the Tribute Book
▪ Recognition on website and night of the event
▪ Sponsor one Veteran dinner
Purple Heart Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
▪ Seating for two (2) guests
▪ Sponsor listing in the Tribute Book
▪ Quarter page black & white ad in the Tribute Book
▪ Recognition on website and night of the event
▪ Seating for two (2) guests
▪ Sponsor listing in the Tribute Book
▪ Quarter page black & white ad in the Tribute Book
▪ Recognition on website and night of the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!