Gracealaska

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Gracealaska

About this event

Freedom Run for Priceless

2075 Glenn Hwy

Palmer, AK 99645, USA

5 K Freedom Run
$25

Fun self-timed run in the safety of the Alaska State Fair loop. Three laps for the 5 k. Many prizes at a raffle table after the finish. 100% of the ticket goes to Priceless. Free entry to the sponsor Alaska Vintage Spring Market & Food Truck Fest 12-6 on Race Day.

1 Mile Freedom Run 13 & older
$25

Fun self-timed run in the safety of the Alaska State Fair loop. One lap for the 1 mile. Many prizes at a raffle table after the finish. 100% of the ticket goes to Priceless. Free entry to the sponsor Alaska Vintage Spring Market & Food Truck Fest 12-6 on Race Day.

1 Mile Freedom Run 12 years and under
Pay what you can

Fun self-timed run in the safety of the Alaska State Fair loop. One lap for the 1 mile. Many prizes at a raffle table after the finish. 100% of the ticket goes to Priceless. Free entry to the sponsor Alaska Vintage Spring Market & Food Truck Fest 12-6 on Race Day.

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