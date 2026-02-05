Freedom Run for Priceless

About this event
Fun self-timed run in the safety of the Alaska State Fair loop. Three laps for the 5 k. Many prizes at a raffle table after the finish. 100% of the ticket goes to Priceless. Free entry to the sponsor Alaska Vintage Spring Market & Food Truck Fest 12-6 on Race Day.
Fun self-timed run in the safety of the Alaska State Fair loop. One lap for the 1 mile. Many prizes at a raffle table after the finish. 100% of the ticket goes to Priceless. Free entry to the sponsor Alaska Vintage Spring Market & Food Truck Fest 12-6 on Race Day.
Fun self-timed run in the safety of the Alaska State Fair loop. One lap for the 1 mile. Many prizes at a raffle table after the finish. 100% of the ticket goes to Priceless. Free entry to the sponsor Alaska Vintage Spring Market & Food Truck Fest 12-6 on Race Day.
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