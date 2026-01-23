Eagle Ops Foundation

Eagle Ops Foundation

1Freedom Shoots: Full Send Weekend: Donate & Get Exclusive Event Memorabilia

Signed Event Shell Set
Pay what you can

Only 10 Available

Get a set of 10 shells that will be fired during the Full Send Weekend event, each signed by GrndpaGaming. This is a piece of the range and a symbol of backing veteran impact beyond the trigger pull.

Teddy Bear + Event Shell
Pay what you can

Only 8 Available

Each tier includes a teddy bear paired with a shell that will be fired at the event and signed by GrndpaGaming. These are designed to be keepsakes that reflect both the grit and heart of the weekend and your support.


20mm Ammo Box + Event Shells
Pay what you can

Only 2 Available

Top tier collector piece: a 20mm ammo box plus shells fired during the event, signed by GrndpaGaming, Peeps, and the Full Send Weekend team. Ultra-limited, ultra-cool, and tied to the creators making the event happen.


Buy a round for a Vet
$10

Buy a 50Cal round for a Veteran!

