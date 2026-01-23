1Freedom Shoots: Full Send Weekend: Donate & Get Exclusive Event Memorabilia

Hosted by
Get a set of 10 shells that will be fired during the Full Send Weekend event, each signed by GrndpaGaming. This is a piece of the range and a symbol of backing veteran impact beyond the trigger pull.
Each tier includes a teddy bear paired with a shell that will be fired at the event and signed by GrndpaGaming. These are designed to be keepsakes that reflect both the grit and heart of the weekend and your support.
Top tier collector piece: a 20mm ammo box plus shells fired during the event, signed by GrndpaGaming, Peeps, and the Full Send Weekend team. Ultra-limited, ultra-cool, and tied to the creators making the event happen.
Buy a 50Cal round for a Veteran!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!