Freedom Sounds USA's shop

Gretsch® "Rex" parlor guitarG9500 Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor-style model with Case Crackerjack quality for a steal! Faithful to the Gretsch® "Rex" parlor guitars of the 1930s, '40s and '50s, the G9500 Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor-style model embodies everything that was great about everyone's first guitar. Everything and then some that is, because the G9500 is crafted with select guitar woods and is fully lined and braced for warm and pleasing tone, with a 24" scale for endless hours of playing comfort. Perfect for both picked and fingerstyle playing, the Jim Dandy features a non-cutaway basswood body with X-bracing for a powerful and resonant voice, and a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation along the length of the neck. Joining the body at the 12th fret, the "C"-shape nato neck hosts a comfortable, smooth-playing walnut fingerboard with vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays. Local pick up Rockwall Texas Willing to Ship @$60 Gig Protective Bag included.

