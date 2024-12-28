Freedom Sounds USA's shop

Brand: D'Angelico
Model: Premier Lexington Dreadnought
Finish: Iced Tea Burst
Trans Black Cherry Burst
Vintage Natural
Year: 2020
Categories: Acoustic-Electric Guitars
Active Preamp: Yes
Back Material: Mahogany
Body Shape: Dreadnought
Color Family: Red/Black
Finish Pattern: Hard to Find Transparent Black Cherry Burst
Fretboard Material: Ovangkol
Neck Material: Mahogany
Number of Frets: 20
Number of Strings: 6-String
Pickup: Internal Piezo Pickup
Right / Left Handed: Right Handed
Sides Material: Mahogany
String Type: Steel
Top Material: Spruce
Gig Protective Bag included.
D'Angelico Premier Fulton 12-String A/E Guitar Trans Black C
$400
Brand: D'Angelico
Model: Premier Fulton 12-String Grand Auditorium
Finish: Aged Burst, Caramel Burst, Grey Black, Iced Tea Burst, Natural, Trans Black Cherry Burst, Vintage Natural
Vintage Sunburst
Year: 2010 - 2024
Categories: 12-String Acoustic Guitars, Acoustic-Electric Guitars
Active Preamp: Yes
Back Material: Mahogany
Body Shape: Grand Auditorium
Color Family : Red/Black
Finish Pattern: Hard to Find Transparent Black Cherry Burst
Fretboard Material: Ovangkol Rosewood
Neck Material: Mahogany
Number of Frets: 20
Number of Strings: 12-String
Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup
Right / Left Handed: Right Handed
Sides Material: Mahogany
String Type: Steel
Top Material: Spruce
Gig Protective Bag included.
Ibanez PN12E Performance Parlor AE Guitar
$165
Looking for a quality small-bodied acoustic-electric that won't break the bank? We got your guitar! The Ibanez PN12EVMS is all about the warmth of nyatoh. With its sapele top, and nyatoh back, and sides, this instrument projects warm, balanced tone that's in its element at home or in the studio. Plug in onstage, and the onboard electronics deliver the same great tone. For recording, a flat-picked "hog" sits right in your track without tons of tweakage. And you'll appreciate the way the huggable parlor-sized body cradles comfortably when you're playing sitting down. The Ibanez PN12EVMS rocks classy looks, great sound and playability, and a tiny price tag. What's not to love? Ibanez PN12EVMS Acoustic Guitar Features: A Parlor body style that really projects.
Fantastic Value in a Parlor A/E!
Fun guitar to play, perfect song writer guitar.
Gig Protective Bag included.
Brand Fender
Color Mahogany
Top Material Type Mahogany Wood
Body Material Mahogany
Back Material Type Mahogany Wood
Neck Material Type Mahogany
Fretboard Material Type Mahogany Wood
Guitar Pickup Configuration Combination
String Material Type Phosphor Bronze
Hand Orientation Right
Gig Protective Bag included.
Epiphone Limited DR-100 Acoustic Guitar
$120
Incredibly affordable acoustic guitar, built with real tonewoods and Epiphone's years of experience
Color: Redwine
Tuners: Golden
Select Spruce top has a lively, bright tone, great for being heard alongside other instruments
Mahogany back and sides add depth and body to your tone, a great complement to the spruce top
SlimTaper neck shape is perfect for beginners and younger players, but it's also the preferred neck shape of many professional players worldwide
FOR THIS PRICE POINT THIS GUITAR EXCEEDS ITS VALUE SIGNIFICANTLY.
Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha CSF1M Parlor Guitar Crimson Red Burst
$390
Brand: Yamaha
Model: CSF1M Compact Folk
Finish: Vintage Natural
Categories: Built-in Electronics
Fretboard Material: Rosewood
String Type: Steel
Right / Left Handed: Right Handed
Number of Strings: 6-String
Finish Pattern: Sunburst
Color Family : Red
Finish Style: Gloss
Top Material: Spruce
Back Material: Mahogany
Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup
Sides Material: Mahogany
Body Shape: Travel
Active Preamp: No
Number of Frets: 20
A great small-bodied parlor acoustic-electric from Yamaha, this is the CSF1M with a solid sitka spruce top paired with laminate mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fretboard, shorter 23.5" scale length for slinky feel and easy playing, and loaded with a SRT Zero-Impact piezo pickup for easy plugging in on stage!
Acoustic-Electric Guitar
Crimson Red Burst Finish
Solid Spruce Top
Laminate Mahogany Back and Sides
Nato Neck
Rosewood Fingerboard
23.5" Scale Length
1.69" Nut Width
Die Cast Tuners
Rosewood Bridge
SRT Zero-Impact Piezo Pickup
Gig Protective Bag included.
Tanglewood TW-MINI-E KOA Winterleaf Exotic Travel with Elect
$275
Brand: Tanglewood ( Great Britain's #1 Selling Brand
Model: TW-MINI-E KOA Winterleaf Exotic Travel with Electronics
Finish: Natural Koa
Year: 2020
Made In: China
Categories: Acoustic Travel Guitars, Acoustic-Electric Guitars
Active Preamp: Yes
Back Material: Koa
Body Shape: Travel
Color Family: Natural
Finish Style: Satin
Fretboard Material: Composite
Neck Material: Mahogany
Number of Frets: 21
Number of Strings: 6-String
Nut Width: 1.69"
Offset Body: Non-Offset Body
Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup
Right / Left Handed: Right Handed
Sides Material: Koa
String Type: Steel
Top Material: Koa
Wood Top Style: Plain
Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha FSX800C RR Ruby Red Small Body Solid Top
$315
Brand: Yamaha
Model: FSX800C Acoustic-Electric Guitar
Finish: Ruby Red
Year: 2010s
Categories: Acoustic-Electric Guitars
Active Preamp: Yes
Body Shape: Concert
Color Family: Red
Fretboard Material: Walnut
Number of Frets: 20
Number of Strings: 6-String
Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup
Right / Left Handed: Right Handed
String Type: Steel
Top Material: Spruce
Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha APXT2 3/4 Acoustic-Electric Cutaway Guitar Old Violin
$185
Brand: Yamaha
Model: APXT2 3/4 Acoustic/Electric Cutaway Guitar
Finish: Old Violin Sunburst
Year: 2010s
Categories: Acoustic Travel Guitars, Acoustic-Electric Guitars
Active Preamp: Yes
Body Shape: Travel
Color Family: Brown
Finish Pattern: Sunburst
Fretboard Material: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 21
Number of Strings: 6-String
Pickup: Internal Piezo Pickup
Right / Left Handed: Right Handed
String Type: Steel
Top Material: Spruce
Gig Protective Bag included.
Gretsch® "Rex" parlor guitarG9500 Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor
$155
Gretsch® "Rex" parlor guitarG9500 Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor-style model with Case
Crackerjack quality for a steal!
Faithful to the Gretsch® "Rex" parlor guitars of the 1930s, '40s and '50s, the G9500 Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor-style model embodies everything that was great about everyone's first guitar.
Everything and then some that is, because the G9500 is crafted with select guitar woods and is fully lined and braced for warm and pleasing tone, with a 24" scale for endless hours of playing comfort.
Perfect for both picked and fingerstyle playing, the Jim Dandy features a non-cutaway basswood body with X-bracing for a powerful and resonant voice, and a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation along the length of the neck. Joining the body at the 12th fret, the "C"-shape nato neck hosts a comfortable, smooth-playing walnut fingerboard with vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays.
Local pick up Rockwall Texas
Willing to Ship @$60
Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha APX600 Thinline with Electronics Old Violin Sunburst
$249
Brand: Yamaha
Model: APX600 Thinline with Electronics
Finish: Old Violin Sunburst
Year: 2010s
Categories: Acoustic-Electric Guitars
Active Preamp: Yes
Body Shape: Auditorium
Color Family: Brown
Finish Pattern: Sunburst
Fretboard Material: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 20
Number of Strings: 6-String
Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup
Right / Left Handed: Right Handed
String Type: Steel
Top Material: Spruce
Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha FG730S Acoustic Guitar
$289
The natural Yamaha FG730S is an attractive acoustic guitar, featuring a solid Sitka spruce top with rosewood back and sides, a 25.6" scale nato neck with a rosewood fretboard, rosewood bridge, tortoise pickguard, and a gloss finish
Gig Protective Bag included.
James Neligan BES-ACE TRB Bessie Series Acoustic-Electric
$265
Brand: James Neligan
Model: BES-ACE TRB Bessie Series Acoustic-Electric Auditorium, Solid Spruce Top
Finish: Red Burst
Categories: OM and Auditorium
Gig Protective Bag included.
Tayste A/E Model #TS430 Blue Guitar
$145
40 inch solid top Mahogany
Back side: Mahogany
Finger Board: Rosewood
Tunning Pegs: Die-Cast
Finish: High Gloss
3 Band EQ with tuner
Gig Protective Bag included.
Epiphone PR-4E (open box)
$165
Simple playing at it's best.
3 Band EQ OM
Great for beginner or someone on a tight budget.
Good Sounding Guitar for this price point
