Freedom Sounds USA's shop

D'Angelico Premier Lexington Dreadnought A/E
$350
Brand: D'Angelico Model: Premier Lexington Dreadnought Finish: Iced Tea Burst Trans Black Cherry Burst Vintage Natural Year: 2020 Categories: Acoustic-Electric Guitars Active Preamp: Yes Back Material: Mahogany Body Shape: Dreadnought Color Family: Red/Black Finish Pattern: Hard to Find Transparent Black Cherry Burst Fretboard Material: Ovangkol Neck Material: Mahogany Number of Frets: 20 Number of Strings: 6-String Pickup: Internal Piezo Pickup Right / Left Handed: Right Handed Sides Material: Mahogany String Type: Steel Top Material: Spruce Gig Protective Bag included.
D'Angelico Premier Fulton 12-String A/E Guitar Trans Black C
$400
Brand: D'Angelico Model: Premier Fulton 12-String Grand Auditorium Finish: Aged Burst, Caramel Burst, Grey Black, Iced Tea Burst, Natural, Trans Black Cherry Burst, Vintage Natural Vintage Sunburst Year: 2010 - 2024 Categories: 12-String Acoustic Guitars, Acoustic-Electric Guitars Active Preamp: Yes Back Material: Mahogany Body Shape: Grand Auditorium Color Family : Red/Black Finish Pattern: Hard to Find Transparent Black Cherry Burst Fretboard Material: Ovangkol Rosewood Neck Material: Mahogany Number of Frets: 20 Number of Strings: 12-String Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup Right / Left Handed: Right Handed Sides Material: Mahogany String Type: Steel Top Material: Spruce Gig Protective Bag included.
Ibanez PN12E Performance Parlor AE Guitar
$165
Looking for a quality small-bodied acoustic-electric that won't break the bank? We got your guitar! The Ibanez PN12EVMS is all about the warmth of nyatoh. With its sapele top, and nyatoh back, and sides, this instrument projects warm, balanced tone that's in its element at home or in the studio. Plug in onstage, and the onboard electronics deliver the same great tone. For recording, a flat-picked "hog" sits right in your track without tons of tweakage. And you'll appreciate the way the huggable parlor-sized body cradles comfortably when you're playing sitting down. The Ibanez PN12EVMS rocks classy looks, great sound and playability, and a tiny price tag. What's not to love? Ibanez PN12EVMS Acoustic Guitar Features: A Parlor body style that really projects. Fantastic Value in a Parlor A/E! Fun guitar to play, perfect song writer guitar. Gig Protective Bag included.
Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar
$155
Brand Fender Color Mahogany Top Material Type Mahogany Wood Body Material Mahogany Back Material Type Mahogany Wood Neck Material Type Mahogany Fretboard Material Type Mahogany Wood Guitar Pickup Configuration Combination String Material Type Phosphor Bronze Hand Orientation Right Gig Protective Bag included.
Epiphone Limited DR-100 Acoustic Guitar
$120
Incredibly affordable acoustic guitar, built with real tonewoods and Epiphone's years of experience Color: Redwine Tuners: Golden Select Spruce top has a lively, bright tone, great for being heard alongside other instruments Mahogany back and sides add depth and body to your tone, a great complement to the spruce top SlimTaper neck shape is perfect for beginners and younger players, but it's also the preferred neck shape of many professional players worldwide FOR THIS PRICE POINT THIS GUITAR EXCEEDS ITS VALUE SIGNIFICANTLY. Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha CSF1M Parlor Guitar Crimson Red Burst
$390
Brand: Yamaha Model: CSF1M Compact Folk Finish: Vintage Natural Categories: Built-in Electronics Fretboard Material: Rosewood String Type: Steel Right / Left Handed: Right Handed Number of Strings: 6-String Finish Pattern: Sunburst Color Family : Red Finish Style: Gloss Top Material: Spruce Back Material: Mahogany Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup Sides Material: Mahogany Body Shape: Travel Active Preamp: No Number of Frets: 20 A great small-bodied parlor acoustic-electric from Yamaha, this is the CSF1M with a solid sitka spruce top paired with laminate mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fretboard, shorter 23.5" scale length for slinky feel and easy playing, and loaded with a SRT Zero-Impact piezo pickup for easy plugging in on stage! Acoustic-Electric Guitar Crimson Red Burst Finish Solid Spruce Top Laminate Mahogany Back and Sides Nato Neck Rosewood Fingerboard 23.5" Scale Length 1.69" Nut Width Die Cast Tuners Rosewood Bridge SRT Zero-Impact Piezo Pickup Gig Protective Bag included.
Tanglewood TW-MINI-E KOA Winterleaf Exotic Travel with Elect
$275
Brand: Tanglewood ( Great Britain's #1 Selling Brand Model: TW-MINI-E KOA Winterleaf Exotic Travel with Electronics Finish: Natural Koa Year: 2020 Made In: China Categories: Acoustic Travel Guitars, Acoustic-Electric Guitars Active Preamp: Yes Back Material: Koa Body Shape: Travel Color Family: Natural Finish Style: Satin Fretboard Material: Composite Neck Material: Mahogany Number of Frets: 21 Number of Strings: 6-String Nut Width: 1.69" Offset Body: Non-Offset Body Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup Right / Left Handed: Right Handed Sides Material: Koa String Type: Steel Top Material: Koa Wood Top Style: Plain Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha FSX800C RR Ruby Red Small Body Solid Top
$315
Brand: Yamaha Model: FSX800C Acoustic-Electric Guitar Finish: Ruby Red Year: 2010s Categories: Acoustic-Electric Guitars Active Preamp: Yes Body Shape: Concert Color Family: Red Fretboard Material: Walnut Number of Frets: 20 Number of Strings: 6-String Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup Right / Left Handed: Right Handed String Type: Steel Top Material: Spruce Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha APXT2 3/4 Acoustic-Electric Cutaway Guitar Old Violin
$185
Brand: Yamaha Model: APXT2 3/4 Acoustic/Electric Cutaway Guitar Finish: Old Violin Sunburst Year: 2010s Categories: Acoustic Travel Guitars, Acoustic-Electric Guitars Active Preamp: Yes Body Shape: Travel Color Family: Brown Finish Pattern: Sunburst Fretboard Material: Rosewood Number of Frets: 21 Number of Strings: 6-String Pickup: Internal Piezo Pickup Right / Left Handed: Right Handed String Type: Steel Top Material: Spruce Gig Protective Bag included.
Gretsch® "Rex" parlor guitarG9500 Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor
$155
Gretsch® "Rex" parlor guitarG9500 Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor-style model with Case Crackerjack quality for a steal! Faithful to the Gretsch® "Rex" parlor guitars of the 1930s, '40s and '50s, the G9500 Jim Dandy™ Flat Top parlor-style model embodies everything that was great about everyone's first guitar. Everything and then some that is, because the G9500 is crafted with select guitar woods and is fully lined and braced for warm and pleasing tone, with a 24" scale for endless hours of playing comfort. Perfect for both picked and fingerstyle playing, the Jim Dandy features a non-cutaway basswood body with X-bracing for a powerful and resonant voice, and a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation along the length of the neck. Joining the body at the 12th fret, the "C"-shape nato neck hosts a comfortable, smooth-playing walnut fingerboard with vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays. Local pick up Rockwall Texas Willing to Ship @$60 Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha APX600 Thinline with Electronics Old Violin Sunburst
$249
Brand: Yamaha Model: APX600 Thinline with Electronics Finish: Old Violin Sunburst Year: 2010s Categories: Acoustic-Electric Guitars Active Preamp: Yes Body Shape: Auditorium Color Family: Brown Finish Pattern: Sunburst Fretboard Material: Rosewood Number of Frets: 20 Number of Strings: 6-String Pickup: Undersaddle Piezo Pickup Right / Left Handed: Right Handed String Type: Steel Top Material: Spruce Gig Protective Bag included.
Yamaha FG730S Acoustic Guitar
$289
The natural Yamaha FG730S is an attractive acoustic guitar, featuring a solid Sitka spruce top with rosewood back and sides, a 25.6" scale nato neck with a rosewood fretboard, rosewood bridge, tortoise pickguard, and a gloss finish Gig Protective Bag included.
James Neligan BES-ACE TRB Bessie Series Acoustic-Electric
$265
Brand: James Neligan Model: BES-ACE TRB Bessie Series Acoustic-Electric Auditorium, Solid Spruce Top Finish: Red Burst Categories: OM and Auditorium Gig Protective Bag included.
Tayste A/E Model #TS430 Blue Guitar
$145
40 inch solid top Mahogany Back side: Mahogany Finger Board: Rosewood Tunning Pegs: Die-Cast Finish: High Gloss 3 Band EQ with tuner Gig Protective Bag included.
Epiphone PR-4E (open box)
$165
Simple playing at it's best. 3 Band EQ OM Great for beginner or someone on a tight budget. Good Sounding Guitar for this price point
