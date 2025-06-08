Hope for Freedom: Supporting Project Dignity

Reversible African-Inspired Quilt – A One-of-a-Kind Treasure
Snuggle up with this exquisite handmade large lap quilt, measuring 55" x 71". Reversible and richly patterned, it features bold, vibrant fabrics from Quilt Africa Fabrics—a women-owned business in Abuja, Nigeria. Designed, pieced, quilted, and donated by a dedicated Rotary Club member, this lap-size beauty offers two unique looks in one. Whether displayed or wrapped around your shoulders, it’s a conversation piece with heart that will keep you warm with wool batting. All proceeds support Project Dignity to fight human trafficking in Vietnam.
Warmth, purpose, and artistry—woven together.
