🎉 FREEDOM WEEK AFTERPARTY – YOU’RE INVITED! 🇺🇸

Helps provide free entry, food, and drinks for veteran attendees. Includes logo placement at the event, shout-out on social media, and inclusion in our digital recap email.
VIP Event Sponsor
$1,000
Funds future VSC programming that helps veterans thrive through social events, athletics, and volunteerism. Includes all Sponsor Package benefits plus VIP reserved seating, logo on all printed materials, and a personalized thank-you gift from the VSC team.
