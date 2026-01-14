Yun Theatre

Hosted by

Yun Theatre

About this event

Freeing the Voice with Robin Khor

517 Maynard Ave S

Seattle, WA 98104, USA

Pay it forward
$30

Sliding scale is offered to support accessibility within our artistic community. Participants are encouraged to select the level that feels most sustainable for them.

Community
$25

Sliding scale is offered to support accessibility within our artistic community. Participants are encouraged to select the level that feels most sustainable for them.

Access
$20

Sliding scale is offered to support accessibility within our artistic community. Participants are encouraged to select the level that feels most sustainable for them.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!