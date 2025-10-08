Freeport FOP 959

Offered by

Freeport FOP 959

About the memberships

Freeport FOP 959 Membership 2026

Full membership for entire year member
$100

Valid until March 2, 2027

A sworn law enforcement employee that will receive membership for longer than six months and up to one year.

Associate membership for entire year member
$50

Renews yearly on: November 1

Non-sworn law enforcement employee that will receive membership for longer than six months and up to one year.

Full membership for six months or less member
$50

Renews yearly on: November 1

A sworn law enforcement employee that will receive membership for six months or less.

Associate membership for six months or less member
$25

Renews yearly on: November 1

Non-sworn law enforcement employee that will receive membership for six months or less.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!